Britain is living beyond its means – but slashing public investment is the worst thing to do

Britain is on a beguiling trajectory towards a fiscal crisis. It will continue to build international liabilities until creditors impose a sudden stop, or until there is a deep change in national ideology and the strategic purposes of the state.

Absolutely nothing will be done about this in the election Budget on Wednesday. The caretaker chancellor is not going to address the self-evident mismatch between the services expected from our exhausted state and the willingness of the public to pay for them, either through taxation or through sustainable borrowing based on domestic savings.

Professor David Miles from the Office for Budget Responsibility submitted a forensic analysis this month to Parliament, spelling out the contours of our fool’s paradise.

The economy would be 25pc bigger today if we had stayed on the pre-Lehman glide path, but the public expects the same cradle-to-grave largesse as if nothing had changed. Public debt has ballooned from 40pc to 100pc of GDP in two decades.

In the halcyon days of negative global bond yields the Treasury could borrow for 10-20 years at a real rate of minus 1.5pc. Today the figure is plus 1pc. Britain must now run a primary budget surplus of around £30bn a year to stand still. This is what a debt-trap looks like.

Britain’s voters seem to expect foreigners to fund unaffordable levels of national consumption forever, whether triple-lock pensions, or medical inflation, or the giant apparatus of welfare subsidy, leaving aside the core state function of defence in the revanchist world of Putin and Xi.

The UK is not the only G7 country living beyond its means, overwhelmed by a cacophony of competing grievances. France has the virus, and America’s untouchable entitlements are ruinous.

But it is the only one that combines a “negative public sector net worth” near 25pc of GDP (minus £614bn in 2022/2023), with a net international investment position of minus 35pc, and a current account deficit stuck near 2.5pc. For all its woes, Italy is positive on all three counts.

Could we end up like Argentina, where the dam has broken and Javier Milei is trying to shut down nine ministries by scorched-earth methods? Yes, we could, if nothing is done. But the question is how you right the ship, and in this I part company entirely with the OBR-Treasury view.

We must not misread the Truss crisis. Markets will fund investment that lifts trend growth and pays for itself. They will punish borrowing for consumption.

Britain obviously needs radical reform of the benefits system. It must draw some of the 8.7 million “inactive” people of working age back into the productive economy.

But Prof Miles came close to saying that everything other than fiscal contraction is wishful thinking. “It is hard to see what government policies would reliably put the UK on a faster productivity path,” he said.

Actually, the London School of Economics has published a 56-page document – Boosting Growth and Productivity – laying out in some detail exactly how it can be achieved. This Stern II report argues that an extra 1pc of GDP in public investment each year will lever even larger amounts of private capital and set off a sustained “growth acceleration”.

Once you reach the OBR’s highly-contestable conclusion that public investment cannot lift us out of our bad equilibrium, you end up advocating slash-and-burn austerity as the only path to “fiscal headroom”. Both the Keynesian Left and the industrial Right say it was precisely this sort of thinking in the 2010s that set off a vicious cycle.

Let us be clear: the Treasury nexus does not speak with particular authority. It has a view that clashes with the conflicting view of many of the cleverest minds in global economics, as it did with Keynes in the 1920s and 1930s – and history tells us who was right. This is the Budget debate that we should be having.

Public and private capital formation in Britain has lagged the G7 average by 4.7 percentage points of GDP over three decades. That is why productivity growth has been dire, and why Sweden, Denmark, Korea, Holland and Switzerland have done much better in per capita terms, and also have much lower debt ratios for good measure.

The Government refuses to heed the lesson. Jeremy Hunt is proposing a net public sector investment rate (PSNI) of 1.8pc of GDP through the late 2020s, when we know that global success stories are all above 3pc of GDP.

Prof Miles says higher public spending on decarbonisation “should probably be seen as a means to produce GDP in a less environmentally damaging way rather than a way of producing more GDP”.

Really? The International Monetary Fund and the International Energy Agency estimate that it would lift global GDP growth by 0.4pc a year over the course of this decade if executed with panache. World output would be 4pc bigger in real terms by 2030. Cambridge Econometrics estimates that the UK would gain 2pc extra GDP over that period.

Why does the Treasury-OBR cling to a view that may have been true in 2010 – and was still half-plausible in 2015 – but has long since been overtaken by the learning curve of technology, and which also contradicts the Government’s Skidmore report?

If anything, Britain would gain more than most since it has a) a costly reliance on imported gas, b) the worst housing insulation in western Europe, and c) successful clean-tech and green finance sectors that stand to profit from cluster effects.

The OBR says we cannot count on a fall in interest rates. Britain has an added headwind: defined benefit pension funds will progressively switch from net-buyers to net-sellers of gilts.

This is certainly a worry but real yields in the OECD bloc are mostly set globally, so long as you don’t push your luck. The fiscal test for public spending on infrastructure and technology is whether it has a multiplier above 1.0, and therefore lowers the debt ratio.

The Stern II report argues that the natural rate of interest in the West is likely to drift back down because the original causes of deflation and ultra-low rates are still there: demographics, excess Asian capital, technology (now AI).

The New York Fed’s model of the natural rate, or R*, is already back to its pre-pandemic levels of 0.73pc in the US, and down to a record low of minus 0.69pc in the eurozone.

Britain has to move with care at any interest rate but it must not succumb to policy defeatism. We need a two-pronged fiscal policy: a rise in public investment backed by a muscular industrial policy; and an offsetting cut in public income transfers backed by an overhaul of the bloated British state along the lines of a McKinsey “Restructuring & Turnaround” package for failing firms.

If we get that right, foreign creditors will love us and Britain’s debt will take care of itself.

