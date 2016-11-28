Is Britain having its own Marbury v. Madison moment?

Lyle Denniston, Constitution Daily’s Supreme Court correspondent, looks at an upcoming historic constitutional moment for the British legal system: the United Kingdom Supreme Court decision on Brexit.

anti-brexit_march_pass_456 More

Protests against Brexit In London

Americans with an interest in constitutional history might sense some similarity in what is unfolding now in the mother country. Britain, going through the “Brexit” process (ending its membership in the European Union), is making some new constitutional history. It is having what might be called its own Marbury v. Madison moment.

Recall that, in 1803 in the Marbury case, the U.S. Supreme Court set itself up as the ultimate interpreter of the American Constitution, declaring that “it is emphatically the province and duty of the judicial department to say what the law is.” And, in that phrase, “law” meant binding constitutional law.

For centuries, the final arbiter of what is constitutionally allowed or forbidden in the United Kingdom was the House of Lords, the upper chamber of the national Parliament. The Lords’ Appellate Committee was the final appeals court, the equivalent of a supreme court at the top of the judiciary. (Britain, unlike the U.S., does not have a single written constitution. But it does have what it calls a constitution, which is made up of an amalgam of legal sources and traditions, the most significant being cases that set binding precedents.)

Seven years ago, Britain transferred the House of Lords’ judicial authority to a new “Supreme Court for the United Kingdom.” That tribunal, with 11 justices, is steadily making its way toward being a strongly independent referee between the Crown and Parliament.

Even a passing knowledge of English history is a reminder that kings and queens – that is, the Crown — have jousted with Parliament for governing supremacy since at least the 1600s. The Crown remains a sovereign power, but actual sovereign authority is shared with Parliament. The British today speak of ultimate sovereignty residing in “the Queen in Parliament.”

Kings and queens, before they were challenged by Parliament, had final legal power through what has been known as the “royal prerogative.” The Crown, in other words, was the very embodiment of law.

But, in one of the most famous episodes in English constitutional history, Sir Edward Coke, the Chief Justice, boldly told King James I in 1610 that the Crown did not have the authority to override or annul a law enacted by Parliament.

That very episode is now being cited as a specific constitutional precedent in one of the most significant tests yet for Britain’s young Supreme Court. That will be on display, starting a week from Monday, when all 11 justices assemble to begin what are expected to be four days of hearings.

The case before them is formally titled Miller & Dos Santos v. Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union. It is popularly known as the Article 50 (“Brexit”) Case.

This, too, is a constitutional dispute between the Crown’s remaining “royal prerogative” and the power of Parliament. Queen Elizabeth, of course, is the embodiment of the Crown, but her prerogative power in the British government is exercised on her behalf by her “first minister”—that is, the Prime Minister, currently, the Conservative Party’s Theresa May.

The core issue in the Brexit case is disarmingly simple: Does the Prime Minister, exercising the royal prerogative in the field of foreign relations, or does Parliament, using its power to change domestic legislation, have the authority to take the specific step that will trigger Britain’s exit from the European Union, to carry out the British people’s purely non-binding referendum vote in June to leave? (Technically, the issue is who can invoke Article 50 of the basic European Union treaty, which is the only “door” through which a Union member country can withdraw, by setting in motion a two-year exiting process.)