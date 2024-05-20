Bristol, Va. police see positive results from school speed zone cameras

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – In October 2023, Bristol Virginia Public Schools (BVPS) partnered with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD) to set up speed zone cameras around three schools to help deter speeding.

Cameras were set up at Stonewall Jackson Elementary, Virginia Middle and St. Anne Catholic School. The school zones have a speed limit of 25 mph, but the BVPD said there have been speeding issues specifically in these zones.

“Preliminary studies before we did this showed about 2,000 cars a week exceeding the 25-mile-an-hour school zone limit,” said BVPD Major Darryl Milligan. “About a quarter of that exceeding about more than 20 miles an hour over the speed limit.”

The cameras operated for one month on a warning period, with citations being issued following that month. Milligan said in the first few months of operation, they saw a decrease in speeding.

“After a month of warning time and then after the first two months, preliminary data showed an 88% reduction in speeding in our school zones,” said Milligan.

Although complete statistics will not be available until after the school year ends, BVPS Superintendant Dr. David Scott said things are looking good for reducing speeding.

“That first reaction to the speed cameras has been very positive in changing driver behavior around us,” said Scott. “And we’ve noted we haven’t had nearly the kind of incidents that we might have had otherwise.”

Since the cameras have begun operating, Milligan said extra signage has been placed surrounding the cameras to warn drivers as they enter the school zone.

“There’s plenty of warning before you get to them,” said Milligan. “Now there’s even signs that tell you how fast you’re going before you get to the schools.”

Scott said that they are hoping to have a plan regarding speed as they transition to one elementary school, with Stonewall Jackson closing at the end of the month.

“We are hoping that we can stay [ahead] of that and make sure that everybody knows the safest ways to get in and out of school,” said Scott. “And sooner rather than later, we land on the traffic pattern that works for everybody.”

Scott said the cameras and lights will continue to operate while summer school is in session and will resume operating full-time at the beginning of the next school year.

