Bristol Township school officials say no evidence 11-year-old brought gun to school

Bristol Township School District officials do not believe an 11-year-old middle school student accused of firing a gun into a Levittown home Tuesday had the firearm with him during the school day.

Ben Franklin Middle School administrators interviewed multiple students and reviewed security video throughout the day Wednesday and found no evidence that a firearm was in the school Tuesday.

The officials also confirmed they found no evidence involving any threats or targets and received no reports during school hours that a student possessed a firearm.

Bristol Township police are investigating how a student from Ben Franklin Middle School obtained a handgun that he fired

Dad takes to social media over attack Bristol Township dad details alleged school attack of kindergartener in now viral video

“Please keep in mind that we are not dismissing or discounting this concerning possibility,” the district said in a press release. “However, the administration could find no conclusive evidence to support this premise.”

The student who fired the gun has been removed from school and the disciplinary process for long-term suspension or expulsion will be initiated, the district said.

Bristol Township police allege the child fired a .38-caliber gun about 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Goldenridge Drive, located roughly a half-mile from the Millcreek Road school.

No injuries were reported and police said the child was not “target shooting.”

Police were alerted to the incident after a resident reported a bullet hole through an exterior bedroom wall in the Goldenridge neighborhood, police said.

The student was taken into custody and transported to the Bucks County Youth Center in Doylestown. The handgun was retrieved.

Franklin Middle School was closed Wednesday after the district opted to go to remote learning for students there. Bristol Township police have increased their presence and patrols at all district schools.

Officials urged students and the community to be “aware, vigilant and detail any concerns to authorities.” The district also plans to review and evaluate its security procedures in the wake of the incident.

Bristol Township police did not immediately respond to an email Thursday seeking an update on the investigation.

Among the outstanding questions are how the student got the firearm, what he was doing when it discharged and whether criminal charges will be brought against the gun owner.

Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at jciavaglia@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Ben Franklin student didn't have gun in Levittown school: officials