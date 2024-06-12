Bristol, Tennessee City Council adopts FY2025 budget that includes 5% pay raise for city employees

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Tennessee City Council voted to adopt the Fiscal 2025 budget on Tuesday, which includes a 5% pay increase for all city employees.

City leaders approved a budget of $149,162,375 for 2025, which marks a 6.7% increase from the FY24 budget.

Key investments in the city budget include a 5% pay increase for all Bristol, Tennessee city employees and several infrastructure and economic development projects. Additionally, the employee compensation scale will be adjusted to reflect labor market conditions in the region.

The council’s agenda said the school system’s part of the budget totals $57,968,153, an increase of $5,211,653, or 9.9%. The council cited an increase in operating costs and capital projects within Bristol Tennessee City Schools.

Major projects planned include sidewalks on Bluff City Highway from Edgemont Avenue to Lavinder Lane, upgrades to the Bristol Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, Shelby Street Booster Station upgrades, and continuing the 11W area distribution system improvements to benefit growth in the Exit 74 area of Interstate 81.

Economic development efforts include continued marketing for Tri-Cities Airport’s Aerospace Park and grading on two large pads in Partnership Park II to make way for up to 240,000 square foot and 30,000 square foot buildings, respectively.

The budget was adopted unanimously by the council.

