Bristol man with children in car allegedly pointed gun during road rage incident on I-95

A Bristol man faces threatening and child endangerment charges for allegedly pulling out a gun with minors in his vehicle and pointing it at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Old Saybrook last week.

Dejon Robinson, 30, was arrested last Thursday and charged with three counts of risk of injury to a minor and four counts each of first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree threatening with a firearm and second-degree breach of peace, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police said troopers at 6:20 p.m. received the report of a road rage incident involving a firearm on I-95 South.

Multiple people in the same vehicle allege that a driver repeatedly brake-checked them and abruptly changed lanes before pulling alongside on their left and pointing a gun toward them through an open passenger side window, according to state police. The victims were able to get a description of the suspect and the vehicle, including the license plate.

The victims told state police they tried to take photos of the man, but he drove away when they did and allegedly “accelerated out of view,” according to state police. Both vehicles had left I-95 onto Route 9 North.

State police said troopers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle and pull him over on Route 9 in Middletown. The driver was identified as Robinson.

Troopers reportedly found a firearm registered to Robinson in the vehicle, according to state police. The passengers in the vehicle included multiple juveniles, state police said.

Robinson was taken into custody and transported to Troop F in Westbrook. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is expected to be arraigned in Middletown Superior Court on July 2.