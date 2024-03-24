Bristol Highlands Offers Much More Than “Something for Everyone”

It’s often hard to satisfy all tastes when it comes to a beautiful place to live. Yet the community of Bristol Highlands has managed to do just that by offering much more than “something for everyone.”

Located just east of Monticello Dr. near K7 and 83rd St. straddling Western Shawnee and Lenexa, Bristol Highlands offers single-family Manor, Estate, and Reserve homesites and maintenance provided Villas built to suit all needs, desires, and lifestyles.

The Manors

The Manors neighborhood is comprised of Ranch, 1.5-Story, 2-Story, and Reverse 1.5-Story floor plans, most with four or five bedrooms, and all with 3-car garages. The lots for these single-family homesites range from level to walkout and daylight, and feature floor plans designed by J.S. Robinson Fine Homes, Don Julian Builders, New Mark Homes, Chris George Custom Homes, and Rob Washam Homes.

Prospective buyers can tour the four spectacular model homes here, as well as a variety of specs that are move-in ready. Home prices range from $750,000 to $1.2 million, and the neighborhood is open to approved outside builders.

The Estates

The Estates is for buyers who desire a more boutique-sized neighborhood offering the finest in upscale luxury.

The 1.5-Story, 2-Story, and Reverse 1.5-Story floor plans here are built by J.S. Robinson Fine Homes and Don Julian Builders. There are four incredible model homes and move-in ready specs, and a number of treed walkout lots with spectacular views are available for custom build jobs. Prices range from $1 to 2 million.

The Villas

The Villas are comprised of two neighborhoods encompassing both free-standing and twin maintenance-provided homes, popular with empty nesters and those desiring a “lock-and-leave” lifestyle. Built by JS Robinson Fine Homes, Don Julian Builders, and Lambie Homes, these residences are all Reverse 1.5-Story, one level living plans with finished lower levels, many of them situated on walk-out lots backing to open green space.

These upscale villas feature spacious, open floor plans enhanced by soaring ceilings and abundant natural light. The great rooms, kitchens, dining areas, primary suites, laundry rooms, and boot bench areas are all conveniently located on the main floors. The single villas all have 4 bedrooms whereas the twin villas have 2, 3, and 4-bedroom options. Two and 3-car garages are available.

Each home is highlighted by handsome hardwood floors flowing through the main living areas, ceramic tile floors gracing most of the bathrooms and laundry rooms, and gorgeous quartz and granite countertops and oversized kitchen islands.

The low $225 per month maintenance fees cover lawn care, snow removal, trash and recycling pick-up, and maintenance of the individual home irrigation systems.

There are three model homes, numerous spec homes in varying degrees of completion, and sizeable lots available for custom build jobs. Prices range from the low-$500,000s to the high-$800,000s.

All homes in Bristol Highlands are situated within a few steps of beautiful greenspaces where residents can enjoy the captivating views. When completed, the community amenities will include walking trails, a pool, clubhouse, pickleball courts, and a playground.

According to the Developer, Jeff Robinson with J.S. Robinson Fine Homes, an amazing location, and first-class amenities are only the beginning of what makes life special here.

“The real difference is simply the natural beauty,” Robinson said. “The views are one-of-a-kind, and we attract people who are active and love open space and beautiful surroundings. It also helps that we have an amazing team of builders and helpful realtors who are committed to making sure that people are treated right.”

Another big draw to Bristol Highlands is that it is conveniently located near a wide array of lifestyle and recreational amenities including Lenexa City Center, Lake Lenexa, Shawnee Mission Park, Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, and the Canyon Farms and Falcon Ridge Golf courses. Residents also enjoy close highway access, making it quick and easy to travel to many areas of the Kansas City Metropolitan area. Families here with children are close to schools in the award-winning DeSoto School District.

Sales have been at a brisk pace, and lot reservations are being accepted, so interested buyers are encouraged to come out as soon as possible to experience in-person all that Bristol Highlands has to offer.

Bristol Highlands

Location: Just east of Monticello Dr. near K7 and 83rd St.

Sales Offices:

North Sales Office: 8003 Brockway St., Shawnee, KS 66220

Villas Sales Office: 8206 Valley Rd, Lenexa, KS 66220

Model Home and Office Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Noon – 5 p.m. Sunday

Prices:

The Manors: $750,000 to $1.2 million.

The Estates: $1 to 2 million.

The Villas: From the low-$500,000s to the high-$800,000s.

Community Manager Contacts: Danette Baker at (913) 209-3459, Heather Brulez at (913) 948-3918, Jeanne Woods at (913) 709-3943

Email: BristolHighlandskc@gmail.com or BristolHighlandsvillas@gmail.com.

Website: BristolHighlandsKC.com

Phone: The main office is (913) 210-8900