Bristol family fills adopted son’s life with good memories

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Weeks before a Bristol, Tennessee family adopted their foster son Emileo, they learned more about their son’s life before coming to his new home.

The Hatfields said they have been foster parents for a few years now, and they have three boys including Emileo, who they’ve been fostering since 2022.

Emileo, Kolton and Jase Hatfield

Recently, the parents said they discovered more about what Emileo’s life was like before he came to live with them. Brad Hatfield said each time he’d drive over the Anderson Street bridge in Bristol with Emileo, he would say he “hated that bridge.”

One day, Brad said he asked Emileo why he hated the bridge, and Emileo told him he used to live in a tent under the bridge, often doing homework with only the help of a flashlight to see.

“I thought he might have been, you know, afraid of heights or something like that,” Brad Hatfield said. “But when he told us that, it was just, like a punch to the gut, because we never realized, really his back story.”

The Hatfields said they took Emileo back to the bridge the day of his adoption to create a good memory he could associate with the area.

“We got out and we walked around and, you know, I reminded him that he will never, ever have to worry about living under a bridge ever again. I thought that was important, for him to find closure at that juncture in his life. So that years from now, you know, you erase the bad memory with a good memory.”

Emileo said that he’s grateful to Brad and Shannon and that as long as he has them, he won’t have anything to worry about.

“It made me remember that I don’t have to worry about that as long as my mom and dad are alive,” he said.

Brad Hatfield said that Emileo’s aspires to be a minister one day.

“I just want to lay hands on the sick and help people recover and be a helper and do more things for God,” Emileo said.

“He loves God,” Shannon Hatfield said. “He puts God first. And he’s kind of took the whole foster care and adoption; he’s kind of took and ran with it. This is my life. This is, you know, it. And he does well with it. Some foster kids don’t. They can’t accept it.”

Emileo’s parents said that all three of their sons are active in the children’s ministry at Judah Church in Bristol, Tennessee.

Emileo went on to say his two brothers give him a lot of company and ensure he never feels lonely.

He wants his parents to know that he loves them and that they are caring.

The Hatfield family (Photo: WJHL)

Brad Hatfield said that foster care is a long drawn-out battle, but that there is a lot of kids that just want to be loved.

“At the end of the day, you find something good and you do it,” Brad Hatfield said. “You know, a lot of people have a lot of excuses why they won’t foster. But there’s just there’s a ton of kids. We were able to rescue three, but there’s thousands more. And it would just be nice to think that people could step up and just be the change, be the change in somebody’s life.”

