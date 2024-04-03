Bristol charity plan record-breaking number of trees

A record-breaking number of trees have been planted by a Bristol-based charity.

Avon Needs Trees have recently achieved their biggest tree planting season yet across their sites in the Bristol-Avon River Catchment.

Since November last year, over 15,000 trees have been planted by 1,000 volunteers.

The majority were planted at Great Avon Wood, a 113-acre woodland project near Pensford.

In total, 35,000 native trees are being planted at Great Avon Wood with the help of local volunteers.

The charity aims to plant another 14,000 trees next season.

Avon Needs Trees CEO Dave Wood said: "It's truly heart-warming to see local communities coming together to help create new, permanent woodlands which provide a huge range of benefits for both people and the planet."

Several local organisations and businesses have also got involved with planting the new woodlands, including local charities Black2Nature and Chew Valley Plants Trees, as well as students from local schools and universities.

Funding for Great Avon Wood has come from the West of England Mayoral Combined Authority's Green Recovery Fund, Defra's Trees for Climate programme, and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Follow BBC Bristol on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.