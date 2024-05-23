Brinks scholarships go to six students in memory of O'Grady and Brown

NYACK - Six Rockland students have been awarded a $1,000 scholarship in memory of the two police officers murdered in the 1981 Brinks robbery.

The O’Grady-Brown Memorial Scholarship Fund has scheduled its annual scholarship awards breakfast for 10 a.m. June 1 at the Nyack Seaport.

Detail of the Rockland Brink's Robbery marker is pictured during the 42nd annual Brinks robbery memorial service for slain Nyack Police Sergeant Edward O'Grady, Police Officer Waverly L. Brown and Brinks guard Peter Paige, during the ceremony on Mountainview Avenue in Nyack, Oct. 20, 2023.

The annual breakfast and scholarships are held to "acknowledge these students and let them know that this memorial scholarship, founded to perpetuate the goals, aspirations, and ideals that characterize these two tragically slain Nyack police officers, continue to live on through its recipients," said Robert Van Cura, who chairs the scholarship fund. Van Cura is also a Rockland undersheriff and former South Nyack Grand View police chief.

Six seniors receiving scholarships

The scholarships were started in 1991 to honor Nyack Police Sgt. Edward O'Grady and Officer Waverly "Chipper" Brown. High school seniors interested in law enforcement careers apply for the awards.

Chosen for 2024:

Joseph Ford of Suffern High School and Sloatsburg

Brian Hennessy of Pearl River High School and Pearl River

Daniel Lagiovane of Clarkstown South High School and West Nyack

Justin McAleer of Albertus Magnus High School and Congers

Andrew Weiss of North Rockland High School and Garnerville

William Zamprelli of Clarkstown South High School and Bardonia

The Brinks robbery-murder in 1981

Embedded content: https://www.lohud.com/story/news/local/rockland/2021/10/20/brinks-robbery-murders-40-year-anniversary-nyack-cops-guard-killed/8523521002/

O'Grady and Brown were killed on Oct. 20, 1981, at a roadblock on the New York State Thruway entrance ramp off Route 59 in Nyack. Police established the roadblock as they searched for the gunmen who robbed a Brinks armored car at the Nanuet mall.

At the roadblock, six men with automatic weapons jumped from the back of a U-Haul. O'Grady and Brown were killed, while Detective Arthur Arthur Keenan was grazed across the stomach and Brian Lennon was injured.

Brinks security guard Peter Paige inside an armored truck. Paige was gunned down at the Nanuet Mall on Oct. 20, 1981, shortly before two Nyack police officers, Sgt. Edward O'Grady and Officer Waverly Brown, were killed in Nyack.

The Thruway shootings came less than an hour after a Brinks armored car was robbed of $1.6 million by a gang of self-professed revolutionaries. Brinks security guard Peter Paige was murdered during the robbery while his partner Joseph Trombino was wounded.

A yearly remembrance ceremony for the two officers and Paige is held on Oct. 20 at the memorial site on Mountainview Avenue. The post office building on Broadway in Nyack is named for O'Grady and Brown, whose names are etched into monuments in New City and Washington, D.C., for officers killed in the line of duty.

Nyack Police Officer Waverly "Chipper" Brown, left, and Sgt. Edward O'Grady were murdered Oct. 20, 1981, at a Nyack roadblock during robbery of a Brinks truck.

Additional information about the Scholarship Fund can be found at www.ogradybrown.com.

