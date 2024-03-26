Bringing back Miles Bridges is ‘very crucial’ to future of the Charlotte Hornets

Upon switching uniforms, trading in Dallas’ royal blue and green for the Charlotte Hornets’ purple and teal scheme, an introduction between Grant Williams and Miles Bridges wasn’t necessary.

Williams was already quite familiar with Bridges.

“Yeah I love Miles,” Williams said. “I’ve known Miles since I was 15 years old, so seeing him develop since back then, his talent is hard to find in this league — downhill threat, can shoot the ball, does a good job playmaking. So, I think he’s vital for this team. Probably one of our most important players. Especially going into this summer.”

Consider that an understatement, given what Bridges has meant to the Hornets during this lost and injury-ravaged season, which inched one step closer to completion following their 115-92 defeat to Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday night.

With LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams banged up, Terry Rozier in Miami and PJ Washington and Gordon Hayward sent to other locales, Bridges has essentially carried the Hornets on his back for the better part of this last month and more.

Bound for unrestricted free agency in July, he’s done little to decrease his value on the court, posting per game career highs in points (21.3), rebounds (7.5), defensive rebounds (6.4), steals (one), field goals made (8.2) and 3-pointers made (2.3). His points average ranks tops on the team among those who’ve played in enough outings to qualify, and his usage rate (24.9%) has never been better.

Add it all up and the future of Bridges, who missed the 2022-23 season following his no contest plea for felony domestic violence, is going to have a major influence on the Hornets beyond this season. There’s no denying it.

“I know I’m not in charge of all that stuff, but having him back with this team would be very crucial with LaMelo and guys getting healthy and Mark and those guys getting back,” Williams said. “I think it puts us in a great position. He does a phenomenal job of being a leader. He’s trying to change all this perception around the league and I think he’s done a phenomenal job of that.

“Because if you know Miles as a person, you know how he is and how respectful and how much of a good guy he is. It’s just a matter of making a mistake. For him, he’s just trying to be the best player he can be, and he’s done a phenomenal job of that and recuperating his former self this year.”

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) defends a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Everybody within the Hornets’ organization marvels at the season Bridges is putting together, pointing to the difficulty associated with attaining — and sustaining — a certain level of play in a league boasting the world’s top athletes in the sport.

He’s been a pillar, logging the second most minutes per game (37.6) in the NBA.

“I think it’s just a mindset thing, just keeping my confidence the whole year I was away,” said Bridges, who posted 13 points, six rebounds and two assists against Cleveland. “I was working on my game the whole time. I just feel like the main thing I’ve got to get back is my defense, and that’s something that I’ve been working on. But I’ve always had confidence on the offensive end. I don’t think I’ll ever lose that. But (it’s) just getting better on defense and just the flow of the game.”

Of all the numbers depicting Bridges’ season, perhaps the most impressive one is this: zero. That’s how many games he’s missed in 2023-24 due to injury. The lone one he didn’t suit up in was in December, when couldn’t clear Canadian customs for a matchup in Toronto.

Besides Brandon Miller, who paced the Hornets with 24 points and eight rebounds against the Cavaliers, no one has played in more games for Charlotte this season. Bridges takes great pride in being durable.

“Yeah, injuries are an unfortunate thing,” Bridges said. “I’m blessed to be able to play every game, but I have just been getting in there with my training staff trying to be available to play. When you can play, that’s a good feature for you, too. So, I just want to continue to stay healthy. God willing, shout out to (associate head athletic trainer Quinton Sawyer) ‘Q,’ shout out Nina (Hsieh) and all of them.

“I might be sore, but I’m going to get through. Of course I’m feeling it. Toward the end of the season, everybody is feeling it. That’s what makes the playoffs so great for the people who do make the playoffs. For them to play through all the injuries and stuff that they are going through, I feel like that’s what makes winning an NBA championship so good. My body feels sore, but I’m going to have to play through it.”

He wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s an example,” Williams said. “That’s huge. That’s the level of toughness this team has to have, understanding what’s the difference between being hurt and injured, understanding how many games you can play on the floor and the fact that you give your team the best chance to win when you’re available.

“The best availability is durability is what I’ve always been told. So, he’s the epitome of that and I pray that he continues the good health over the course of his career.”