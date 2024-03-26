Bringing back a historic resource : A look inside Jackson's City Center
Downtown Jackson's former Masonic Temple is being renovated into Jackson's City Center: a commercial kitchen and event space.
Downtown Jackson's former Masonic Temple is being renovated into Jackson's City Center: a commercial kitchen and event space.
It provides an accurate reading in seconds — no wonder its fan club is 98,000+ members deep.
It's a no-brainer in a tech-heavy household, plus it has built-in surge protection to keep your gadgets safe.
More than 48,000 five-star fans say it clears cable clutter and makes plugs easier to access in tight spaces.
The U.S. Supreme Court is taking up the issue of abortion yet again, this time in pill form. The justices heard oral arguments on Tuesday in the high stakes case that could affect access to a widely used abortion medication drug. Here are some of the key takeaways from the hearing.
Judge Juan Merchan slaps a gag order on former President Donald Trump that prevents him from making public statements about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors in his hush-money criminal trial which is set to begin on April 15.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens knows what it's like to leave a draft with some regret, so he offers up some early waiver wire pickups before Opening Day.
Microsoft is finally enabling keyboard and mouse support on some Xbox Cloud Gaming titles. Testers can now use the option for the likes of Fortnite, Halo Infinite and Sea of Thieves.
'The best Bluetooth headphones I've ever owned': Reviewers say this budget-friendly alternative to AirPods delivers comparable comfort and convenience.
Getting sick — or running out of your prescriptions — will traveling can be a real nightmare. Here's how to avoid it.
Great sound, stellar battery life and a little future-proof Bluetooth action.
Apple has scheduled the WWDC keynote for June 10, which should provide updates on various software updates. The 35th annual Worldwide Developers Conference goes until June 14.
Within a couple of weeks, Virginia Tech's Final Four hopes dropped because of Elizabeth Kitley's injury and Brooks exited for the SEC.
The stories you need to start your day: The Oscars’ biggest moments, Russell Wilson’s new team and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Amazon shoppers say the flowy number elicits 'so many compliments.'
“This is one of many stories from this period of time,” King told Yahoo Entertainment, “and I feel like it’s such an honor to tell this family’s story it’s so important to keep the knowledge alive.”
Raved a 65-year-old fan: 'I tried this lotion on one arm and did a comparison. OMG! The difference was astounding and immediate.'
With all 30 MLB teams in action Thursday, our experts make their predictions for the season.
Consumers are feeling less confident about the future state of the US economy.
Brands want to use generative AI to personalize their marketing efforts -- but they are also deathly afraid of AI going off message and ruining their brand. At its annual Summit conference in Las Vegas, Adobe today announced GenStudio, a new application that helps brands create content and measure its performance, with generative AI -- and the promise of brand safety -- at its center. Currently, the tool is mostly focused on helping social, paid media and lifecycle marketers that want to create social media posts, email campaigns and display ads, with support for creating entire websites coming soon.
Artifact, the well-received AI-powered news app from Instagram's co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, may not be shutting down as planned. Systrom tells us that he and Krieger are continuing to keep Artifact alive for the time being and have not yet given up on a plan to maintain the app in the future -- news that will likely give fans of the news discovery app a bit of hope. "It takes a lot less to run it than we had imagined," Systrom confirmed to TechCrunch, adding that it's just himself and Krieger running Artifact right now.