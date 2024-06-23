'Bring pets inside': Cape Coral police say bear spotted, tell residents leave it alone

Cape Coral police reported an unwelcome visitor Sunday morning.

A bear was spotted near Cornwallis Parkway "and headed toward the river," Cape Coral police said on its Facebook page about 10 a.m.

"FWC is aware. For the time being, please bring all pets inside. Please also bring cat food or dog food inside that may attract the bear," the Facebook post said.

"LEAVE IT ALONE. Do NOT try to take pictures. Do NOT try to go find the bear."

Bear was in downtown Fort Myers last month

Residents in May reported seeing a black bear out for an early morning stroll in downtown Fort Myers. City police said the bear was in the area of Broadway and Victoria Avenue.

Police said later that morning Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission biologists safely tranquilized the 350-pound bear and had relocated it on state lands.

What to do if you spot a bear in residential area

FWC officials urge residents to secure attractants like garbage, pet food and wild bird food.

And do not to approach a bear if you see one and keep a safe distance. If you do encounter a bear at close range, do not run, FWC officials said. Remain standing upright, speak to the bear in a calm, assertive voice and back up slowly while leaving the bear with a clear escape route.

Report human-bear conflicts to the FWC’s Southwest Regional Office at (863) 648-3200. For more information about the Florida black bear, visit myfwc.com/bear.

