Four arrests were made in connection with a sobriety checkpoint Saturday night on State Route 43 in Brimfield, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Ravenna Post.

With the help of the Brimfield Police Department and the Portage County Sheriff's Office, the checkpoint was conducted near Interstate 76 from 10 p.m. to midnight, with saturation patrols in the surrounding area.

During that two hours, 413 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, with six diverted to the side for standard field sobriety testing. One person was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

Three additional OVI arrests were made as a result of the saturation patrols.

Costs of the checkpoint were paid for by federal grant funds.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Brimfield checkpoint results in four OVI arrests