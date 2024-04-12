Brightspeed union workers in Dothan could go on strike

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The local chapter of the Communication Workers of America could lose about 40 Brightspeed employees as they say it’s an uphill battle trying to get more of a fair labor contract.

The labor agreement for Brightspeed’s Dothan chapter and North Alabama chapter expired one month ago.

After negotiation a few weeks later, they were working under a tentative agreement but that agreement was not approved by corporate earlier this month.

“We are working on a contract extension we don’t have a current one because it’s expired so we are waiting to meet back up with the company and get a better deal,” Jerry Sain said.

Sain said he believes the company did not take the union’s bargaining agreement seriously. Workers felt like parts of the contract needed to be improved.

“We do not have any sick time we have to use personal time or vacation time, the wages, and some other areas we can keep up with it because it’s printed, and some of our titles in Alabama are the lowest in any bargained area,” Sain said. “A work-life balance we have no caps on overtime, so if a storm comes in we are all in but people are leaving and we can’t backfill jobs.”

Sain said if there is a strike or work stoppage it could be detrimental for customers. He said there are not many contractors out there who could step in and do the job.

“To take that much experience and lose it at one time could affect outages and how long it takes to get fixed and disrupt major services,” Sain said.

Sain says there will be a picket line at the Brightspeed building on Saturday to bring awareness to the potential strike.

The union hopes they can meet with corporate the week of April 27th to iron out details to avoid a strike.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.