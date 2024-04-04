Brighton's aging wastewater system needs expensive repairs — how much will it cost residents?

BRIGHTON — Brighton's wastewater treatment plant and collection system is aged, and costly repairs are needed, according to officials.

Replacing equipment and other improvements could run in the tens of millions of dollars, and require users to pay debt service charges.

On Tuesday, April 2, Brighton City Council approved a project plan for 2025-2029 — a required move to apply for a state-subsidized low interest rate loan through the 2025 Clean Water State Revolving Fund. But that doesn't mean the city has decided exactly what to do. No final decisions have been made.

Officials say it's an attempt to save users on the sewer system millions. Market-rate financing would cost more, and the state could offer debt forgiveness down the road.

The meeting drew concerned residents, most of whom wanted to know how much their bills would increase.

"It's been having some failure issues and we've been spending quite a bit of money doing repairs," said Brighton City Manager Gretchen Gomolka.

Gomolka said the city is trying to be "proactive" to avoid system failures and sewage backups, and also stay in compliance with state environmental regulations.

"Some estimates put it above $30 million, if we were to do everything at once," she said.

The system serves Brighton and portions of Brighton Township, Hamburg Township, Green Oak Township and Genoa Township.

A public notice from the city led to some confusion. The notice included an approximate charge of $97.05 per user on a bimonthly basis, leaving some homeowners expecting such an increase — but there are seven different tiers of users, depending on the type of meter. Charges would be much lower for a typical resident than a large commercial or industrial user.

An estimate of what a typical residential user would pay isn't currently available, because it would depend on several factors, including how much the city borrows, interest rates, and actual costs of construction and equipment.

For example, the current debt service charge for a typical residential user is $23.42 bimonthly to pay off debt for previous maintenance, repairs and upgrades. The tiers rise to $852.80 for large commercial and industrial users.

Gomolka pointed out that current debt service charges will fall off or be reduced by the time new debt service charges would be added.

The city would also consider a variety of alternatives to reduce costs, and some improvements listed in the project plan might not be necessary.

Department of Public Works Director Marcel Goch said they're already finding ways to reduce costs.

"We've identified some things in these numbers that we don't have to do already," he said.

Deputy DPW Director Corey Brooks said repairs can be very expensive. Rebuilding a screw pump, for example, was about $450,000.

If the city is able to secure the state subsidized loan, next steps would include another public hearing.

Gomolka said the city will also continue applying for grants.

