Brighton wins 1-0 to end Newcastle's winning streak

Brighton & Hove Albion's Shane Duffy, right, celebrates after the final whistle as Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle trudges off the pitch dejected after the English Premier League match Brighton against Newcastle United at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton, England, Sunday Sept. 24, 2017. (John Walton/PA via AP)

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Newcastle still can't draw in the Premier League.

The Magpies lost 1-0 at Brighton on Sunday to take their record to three wins and three defeats so far this season.

Israel forward Tomer Hemed denied Newcastle the chance to move fourth, scoring his second Premier League goal in manager Chris Hughton's first win over former club Newcastle at the seventh attempt. Hemed finished smartly from Dale Stephens' tee-up.

Brighton moved 13th with its second win of the season.

Newcastle was the only side to do the double over Brighton in the second-tier Championship last season, but Brighton exacted some revenge on the south coast in edging out the in-form visitors.

Rafael Benitez's men arrived boasting three straight league wins, but paid the price for Joselu's glaring first-half miss in drawing a blank in front of goal.