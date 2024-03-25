Brighton police seek help to find missing 14-year-old girl believed to be in danger

Zoe Houghtling

Brighton police are searching for a missing teenager who is developmentally disabled and believed to be in danger, the police department announced Monday morning.

Zoe Houghtling, 14, was last seen on Ashley Drive in Brighton around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to police. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a purple and blue T-shirt.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Brighton police at (585) 784-5150.

Ashley Drive is a residential Road in a neighborhood just south of Elmwood Avenue near Temple B'rith Kodesh.

Houghtling is believed to be on foot. She has brown hair and brown eyes and stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds, according to the missing child notice.

Missing Person - https://t.co/auc46ayFQv — Brighton Police Department (@Brighton_Police) March 25, 2024

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Missing girl in Brighton NY: Have you seen Zoe Houghtling?