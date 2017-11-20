Brighton fights back twice, draws 2-2 with Stoke in EPL

Brighton's Pascal Gross on ground, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with teammates, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Stoke City, at the AMEX Stadium, in Brighton, England, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton fought back twice to draw with Stoke 2-2 at home in the Premier League on Monday, extending its unbeaten run to five matches on its impressive return to England's top flight.

Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo earned the promoted team a point with a 60th-minute goal, scoring at the second attempt after his initial cutback was cleared.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting earned the opening goal, Pascal Gross steered in his third goal of the season to bring Brighton level, and Kurt Zouma put Stoke back in front with a header in first-half injury time.

Brighton stayed in ninth place, three points ahead of 15th-place Stoke after 12 games.