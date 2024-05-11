Brighton college grad raising funds for local nonprofit

Adrian Kozakov is raising funds for Fund a Life of Brighton to celebrate his birthday and graduation from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

BRIGHTON — Adrian Kozakov doesn't want gifts for his birthday or college graduation. He wants you to donate.

Kozakov is raising funds for Fund a Life of Brighton to celebrate his birthday and graduation from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Anyone interested in supporting “Adrian’s 22 for 22” can donate online at fundalife.org. Kozakov is hoping to raise $22,000.

“I want to raise as much as possible to help support Fund a Life,” said Kozakov, a 2020 graduate of Brighton High School.

Fund a Life provides grants to individuals and families going through life-altering challenges, according to its website. It was founded by Mark Howell, a local resident diagnosed with cancer in 2012. The community raised $200,000 to support Howell and his family, and he created the nonprofit to have a similar impact on others.

Howell and Kozakov connected through Brighton’s Senior Survivor in 2020.

Inspired by Fund a Life’s message, Kozakov created the “Drive to Survive” fundraiser in 2020. Roughly 75 classic vehicles drove 80 miles from Brighton High School to the M1 Concourse in Pontiac to support the cause.

“Since then, I just try to help in any way I can — whether it’s leaving a donation, fundraisers or volunteering,” Kozakov said.

This year’s Drive to Survive is set for Saturday, June 29. Kozakov said this year’s route will include different starting points — meeting at M1 to enjoy dinner, drinks, a live band and other activities.

Kozakov said he feels joy seeing so many people with the same hobby give to a cause he cares deeply about.

“It really goes full circle — it’s a great feeling,” he said.

Fund a Life has awarded more than 160 grants totaling more than $1 million, according to its website.

— Contact reporter Evan Sasiela at esasiela@livingstondaily.com. Follow him on Twitter @SalsaEvan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Brighton college grad raising funds for local nonprofit