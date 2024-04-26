Brighton attorney alleges Bezotte falsified home address in candidate filing

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — A local attorney and political consultant has filed a complaint alleging Republican State Rep. Bob Bezotte falsified his home address on his affidavit of identity when he filed to run for re-election.

Dan Wholihan, a Brighton attorney and chair of the Michigan 7th Congressional District Republican Committee, filed the complaint with the Livingston County Clerk. Bezotte's estranged wife, Shelia, also signed an affidavit in support, according to reporting from MIRS on Thursday, April 25.

Wholihan emailed The Daily a copy of his complaint.

Bezotte, who serves the 50th District, and his wife are in the process of getting divorced. Wholihan's complaint claims Bezotte no longer resides at their marital home in Marion Township, as his address states.

Shelia alleged emotional, mental and physical abuse in her divorce filing, which was first reported by The Detroit News.

Bezotte denied any abuse when announcing a last-minute decision to run for re-election after endorsing two other GOP candidates earlier this year: Jason Woolford and Kristina Lyke.

Republican Dominic Restuccia and Democrat Austin Breuer are also running for the seat.

"It is known that Mr. Bezotte has spent much of the past five months in either Arizona or in Illinois, even though he currently is a sitting representative in the State House," the complaint reads. "In addition, when he is not dwelling in Arizona or Illinois, he is staying at the 'mailing address' he provided."

Wholihan believes the mailing address is the home of one of Bezotte's daughters, also located in Marion Township.

"Mrs. Bezotte has an affidavit confirming that Mr. Bezotte has not lived in his listed residential address since December of 2023, more than 100 days before the April 23 filing deadline."

Even though the mailing address is also located in the 50th District, Wholihan argues making a false statement is "perjury," a felony that may disqualify a candidate from appearing on the ballot.

"I personally know that Bob Bezotte is NOT residing at the (residential address)," Shelia reportedly wrote in her affidavit.

Bezotte was not immediately available for comment Friday. Livingston County Clerk Betsy Hundley was also unavailable for comment Friday.

