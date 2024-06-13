New Brighton: 2 women die after house fire

Two women died after a New Brighton house fire, officials said Thursday.

Neighbors called 911 just after 2 a.m. Wednesday to report smoke and flames coming from a home in the 1500 block of 21st Avenue Northwest, according to the New Brighton Department of Public Safety.

New Brighton firefighters pulled Diana Davies, 78, and Maya Davies, 37, from the home. First responders provided care to the women and Allina Health Emergency Medical Service took both to HCMC.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though preliminary information indicates it started accidentally, according to New Brighton Fire Marshal Kip LaMotte. The home didn’t have working smoke alarms.

“Smoke alarms save lives — but only if they are properly maintained,” LaMotte said in a statement. “Working smoke alarms give you the critical seconds you need to escape a fire.”

Authorities are reminding people to test smoke alarms monthly and change batteries at least once a year.

