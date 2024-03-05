Brightline West announces update on high-speed rail project connecting Las Vegas to California

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The project to bring a high-speed rail system that will connect Las Vegas to Southern California is moving forward.

Brightline West field investigation work is underway along the I-15 near Primm and Jean which could cause minor traffic delays soon.

Drivers are asked to proceed with extra caution through work zones and adhere to posted signs.

The following project areas are listed below.

Nevada project area

I-15 median north of Jean, Nevada (milepost 13-21) continuous work through Thursday, March 14, from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-15 median north of Primm, Nevada (milepost 1-13) continuous work through Friday, March 7, from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

California project area

I-15 from Baker Blvd OC to the north of Minneola Road daytime borings in the center median and exterior shoulders from Monday, March 4 to Friday, March 8, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-15 from Bear Valley Road to Oak Hill Road daytime borings in the center median and exterior shoulders from Monday, March 4 to Friday, March 8, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-15 from Cleghorn Road to Arrow Route daytime borings north and south of Arrow Route on shoulders of the flood control basin, center median, and shoulder borings at the I-15/I-215 at Sierra Blvd and in Devore, from Monday, March 4 to Friday, March 8, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Night closures are planned on the I-15 Foothill southbound on-ramp for shoulder borings, from Sunday, March 3 to Thursday, March 7, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Night closures are planned on the I-15 northbound lane #1 near Foothill Blvd IC for center median borings, on Friday, March 8, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Crews are surveying the land there and mapping out underground utility lines that could be complete by next week.

The project is expected to take about four years to complete.

