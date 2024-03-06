Brightline train struck, killed woman on tracks near Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH — A Brightline train struck and killed a woman in Delray Beach late on Tuesday, March 5, police said.

The city did not immediately identify the woman, who witnesses described as being on the tracks near Atlantic Avenue before the crash.

The fatal wreck happened at about 11:30 p.m., police said. Witnesses told investigators the collision occurred while the gates were down, signaling the approach of the southbound train.

Brightline trains have struck and killed at least 31 people in Palm Beach County since the high-speed rail company began service in 2018.

Brightline uses the FEC Railway tracks in Palm Beach County, which have few barriers to pedestrians walking along them or crossing them. Brightline officials have noted that the fatalities have involved either pedestrians walking on the tracks or motorists who try to beat trains.

In September, Brightline completed a 170-mile, $6 billion project that connects Orlando International Airport to the South Florida stations.

The railroad and local governments have launched several efforts to warn people walking or driving near the tracks to stay aware of the trains.

