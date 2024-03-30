Brightline rolling out BOGO offer from South Florida to Orlando for first week in April

Want to take Brightline from South Florida to Orlando for half the price?

For the first week of April, Brightline is offering buy-one, get-one-free offers on both its Smart and Premium fares on select trains. The booking deal runs Monday, April 1, through Saturday, April 6, for travel through May 31.

For the first time, the high-speed train service will offer a Premium first-class experience along with a $10 Uber voucher for half the price with the purchase of another Premium ticket. It includes access to the Premium lounge and food and beverage offerings in-station and onboard.

The company serves Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and Orlando International Airport with future stops planned for Stuart and Cocoa.

Brightline began service from South Florida to Orlando in September 2023.

How can Brightline travelers redeem their BOGO offer?

Find your fare: select your station, travel dates and destination.

Add your promo code: add NOJOKE24 in the promo code field in the search box; and click apply.

Search discounted tickets: Travelers can purchase either Smart or Premium fares.

Customers must book at least seven days in advance of their trip, with Orlando as either the origin or destination. For more information and to book your BOGO deal, visit www.gobrightline.com/offers/nojoke.

Brightline offering more discount deals through May 24

Brightline has been rolling out numerous weekly discount deals with the Orlando International Airport station.

Another recent deal by the company is a $39 Smart fare to Orlando from West Palm or Boca Raton with the promo code IOEKJK. Booking this deal by April 1 is good for trips at least seven days for travel through May 31.

