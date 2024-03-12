Brightline gives green light to Cocoa stop for its Orlando-to-Miami passenger rail service

Next stop: Cocoa.

That's the word from passenger rail company Brightline, which on Tuesday said it plans to have a Brevard County train stop at what's known as "the Cocoa curve," on land it owns in north Cocoa, though it hasn't yet said when construction would begin.

Brightline currently operates 32 trains a day — 16 in each direction — from early morning to late evening between Orlando International Airport and Miami, but has no stop in Brevard County.

A Brightline train heads south out of a tunnel in north Cocoa on its way to Miami. The train is passing near the site of a planned Brightline station in Cocoa.

The Cocoa City Council at a workshop last week unanimously voted to commit $5 million in city money for a Brightline station project at that site, which helped trigger Brightline's commitment to have the train stop there.

"This is as transformative a project as the city of Cocoa will ever see," Cocoa City Manager Stockton Whitten told City Council members at the workshop before seeking their commitment to earmark $5 million for the project.

The timeline for construction is still to be determined, as is the total cost of the project.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brightline gives green light to Cocoa stop for its rail service