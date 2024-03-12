Brightline announces it will add train stop in Cocoa

The high-speed train connecting Miami to Orlando will be adding another stop along the way as Brightline officials announced it would add a future station in Cocoa. Its placement could draw residents from both Central and South Florida as well as tourists flying into Orlando providing easier access to Brevard County’s offerings such as Port Canaveral.

“Brightline is ready to begin the formal process with Space Coast stakeholders to fulfill our vision for a Brevard County station,” said Katie Mitzner, director of public affairs for Brightline in an email. “The Space Coast (Transportation Planning Organization), Brevard County, City of Cocoa and other community leaders have started to bring the region together to identify potential federal, state and local resources for a station to be located in Cocoa. We agree the time is now to finalize a plan.”

No timeline for when the Cocoa station might become reality was announced.

“The City of Cocoa has met with Brightline executives and is ready to move forward with negotiations for a Cocoa Station located near SR 528 and US 1,” said City of Cocoa Mayor Michael C. Blake in an emailed statement. “We will now begin to coordinate with community stakeholders to present a financial proposal to Brightline.”

The city council recently voted to kick in $5 million toward development efforts for the station.

“A Cocoa in-line station represents a significant infrastructure investment and will have great economic impact on our community, with the goal of improving connectivity and accessibility for residents and visitors to the Space Coast,” Blake said.

The rail line began as a three-stop service between Miami and West Palm Beach with a station in Fort Lauderdale when it opened in 2018, and has since expanded with a station at Orlando International Airport that opened in 2023 after having already added stops in South Florida in both Aventura and Boca Raton in 2022.

The Cocoa stop would be the second station between West Palm Beach and Orlando as the line also recently announced it would build one in the Treasure Coast in Stuart. Future extensions of the line could bring it to Tampa as well.

Targeting northern Brevard County gives access to yet another major tourism hub with proximity to Port Canaveral, the second largest cruise port in the world. Brightline already works with local transportation to get passengers to PortMiami and Port Everglades.

“We’re projecting over seven million passenger movements this year and we are thrilled that our guests will have another transportation option to embark on a cruise from Port Canaveral,” said Port Canaveral CEO Capt. John Murray in an emailed statement.

It also opens access to tourism draws such as Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and Cocoa Beach. The train’s path follows the Florida East Coast Railway corridor until it heads west toward the Orlando airport adjacent State Road 528.

The line said it recently surpassed 5 million riders since beginning operations.

It makes the 235-mile trip from Miami to Orlando in 3 1/2 hours reaching speeds up to 125 mph.