Brightline to add more passenger train cars from Orlando

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Brightline soon will add additional passenger train cars for its trips between Orlando and Miami.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

In its February ridership report released late in the day March 20, the Miami-based intercity rail company said it will expand to meet demand.

It has had to limit capacity for its short-distance trips in some cases to make room for the more profitable long-distance train.

Read: See where Brightline plans to open another Central Florida station

It carried 114,264 passengers between its South Florida stations in February, compared to 151,654 in February 2023.

February’s long-distance ridership between Orlando International Airport and South Florida was at 113,874 for the month, for a total ridership of 228,138.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.