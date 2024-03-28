Brighter but windy Friday on tap

TechCrunch

In its wide-ranging antitrust complaint against Apple and its iPhone business, the U.S. Justice Department takes specific aim against Apple's massive financial business, specifically how it uses Apple Pay to block competition and make billions of dollars a year in the process. The DOJ alleges that Apple is not only stifling competition among payment services, but it is also potentially stifling innovation, since the fees that banks and others fork out to play with Apple Pay make them less inclined to develop other kinds of services that might rival Apple. Apple Pay is no stranger to regulatory controversy.