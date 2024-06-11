Bright spots for young learners and families in Florida’s budget

This year’s legislative session had an important mark of distinction: more early learning bills were filed than in any other session… ever. Champions from both political parties actively supported the cause, generating both optimism and momentum.

Often, good policy takes years to pass; among the 1,900 bills filed this session, only 325 passed both chambers. Still, we made important strides in support of our youngest Floridians.

The traditional sine die hanky drop signifies the end of the 2024 Florida Legislative Session on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Consider the additional $200 million allocated to raise rates paid to early learning centers and family childcare homes serving children in the School Readiness program. Spearheaded by Sen. Erin Grall, Rep. Dana Trabulsy, and Sen. Alexis Calatayud, this increase supports working families with subsidized childcare, providing a strong start for their children. The new rates, raised for the first time in two years, mean greater buying power for families and better pay for educators.

State leaders have also allocated $23 million in general revenue to create the School Readiness Plus program, outlined in HB 1267 from Rep. Adam Anderson. This policy will extend the duration of childcare subsidies for families, creating a more supportive framework for them to reach economic self-sufficiency instead of falling off a benefits cliff and losing access to a strong educational foundation for their children.

This year’s budget also includes a 3% increase in the base student allocation for VPK, the state’s Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten Education Program, and $17 million for T.E.A.C.H. Scholarships that allow educators in early learning classrooms to further their education and training. All told, the early learning budget will be $1.7 billion—about $120 million more than last year’s total.

The skills children master in classrooms before kindergarten—how to communicate, cooperate, focus on a task, manage their emotions, and more—are exactly the skills that every CEO in Florida is looking for today; when they’re missing, it holds everyone back.

Stimulating, nurturing early learning opportunities supports the workforce of tomorrow, but also benefits us today as more parents stay in or re-enter their jobs.

That’s why it’s significant that the taxation package recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis includes the Child Care Tax Credit. This new tax credit, first proposed by Rep. Fiona McFarland in HB 635 before being amended into HB 7073, incentivizes businesses to actively support their employees’ childcare needs. Starting next year, businesses can claim a new credit when they subsidize childcare costs up to $300/month per child of an employee, or when they incur startup costs to establish on-site childcare options. That’s a two-generation impact worth celebrating: when businesses create solutions that allow more parents to thrive in the workforce and ensure the best learning environments for their children.

While this year’s advancements represent notable progress, we must continue to advocate for Florida’s working families and a more robust early childhood education system. With steadfast dedication and collaborative action, we can continue to pass sound policies that support kindergarten-ready children, work-ready parents, thriving communities, and a strong economy.

We know it will take all of us to get the outcomes we seek. For today, let’s celebrate the victories, appreciate state leaders for their dedication to Florida’s children and families, and continue championing the cause to create a more supportive environment where each child in Florida has every opportunity to thrive.

Madeleine K. Thakur

Madeleine K. Thakur is president and CEO of The Children’s Movement of Florida.

