'A bright light': Waukee community remembers US Navy corpsman Mollie Quick, killed in car crash

Mollie Quick, a Waukee Northwest graduate and a hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy, died on her way home from California where she was stationed on May 12.

She was coming a day earlier than she told her father and stepmother Tim and Molly Quick to surprise her stepmom for her birthday and Mother's Day. She also was coming back for her younger brother, Iain's, high school graduation.

The family had a hiking trip planned.

"She was driving home through Kearney, Nebraska, and there was a sudden downpour of rain and a sudden high wind and there was a semi-truck driver who had pulled off because he couldn't see," Tim Quick said. "She just hydroplaned and she spun and then smacked the driver's side of her car in the back of the semi."

A nurse who was on the scene did CPR on Mollie until paramedics arrived. She stayed with Mollie for 25 minutes but told her parents Mollie likely died while she was getting her out of the mangled vehicle.

"She told us that Mollie wasn't doing anything wrong. She wasn't speeding. She wasn't driving erratically," Molly Quick said. "The best news that you can get is that your child didn't suffer and they didn't die alone."

Her inurnment was held May 23 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. Family, friends, peers and others whose lives she had impacted, even members of her Girl Scout troop, attended to pay their respects.

At the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, her headstone reads: "Womb to the tomb / a bright light and friend to all / rest in peace our princess."

"She didn't know any strangers, and if you knew her, you loved her," Molly Quick said. "I've never known a person like her."

Mollie's last visit home included last Caitlin Clark

Mollie Quick and her stepmom, Molly, went to the last home game for the Iowa women's basketball team.

Mollie Quick, 20, graduated from Waukee Northwest in 2022 and immediately joined the U.S. Navy. She was stationed at Twentynine Palms, California, and was working as a hospital corpsman.

In March, Mollie came back home first the first time in over a year for her grandmother's funeral.

"She was able to get leave and come back for 10 days, otherwise we wouldn't have seen her since January 2023," Molly Quick said. "It was just like it used to be. She was my little shadow, my little mini-me."

Mollie, who had a burning passion for Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes, was able to show her love for the basketball superstar at the last Iowa women's home game on March 25 while she was back.

"She loved Caitlin Clark. LOVED her. We were able to go to her last home game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena," Molly Quick said. "We had really awesome seats, and it was super cool and fun."

What they didn't know was that the visit would be the last time they saw Mollie. The last picture they took as a family was taken at the Des Moines International Airport before she flew back to California.

The last picture the Quick family took together before Mollie Quick (right) died in a car crash May 12, 2024.

Mollie Quick 'wanted to serve' in U.S. Navy, loved books, animals

Mollie, was known by her parents, friends and peers as a bright light. Beyond her love for Clark, she also loved the color pink.

"Mollie had a smile that would light up a room. Her laugh was infectious, and her heart was big. She went out of her way to show compassion, empathy, and grace to those around her," her obituary says. "People were drawn to her because of the way she made them feel. To know Mollie was to love her, and the world is a little dimmer without her in it."

Mollie followed in her parent's footsteps to join the medical field. Her father, Tim, is a paramedic, and her stepmom, Molly, is a nurse. Mollie wanted to be a nurse and was taking courses at Copper Mountain College.

"We knew that she wanted to be a nurse. That was obvious for several years," Molly Quick said.

But it wasn't always obvious that she wanted to go into the Navy.

"She told me in early in high school, 'I'm gonna go into the Navy,'" Molly Quick said.

Tim Quick said he thinks "it's because she wanted to serve."

"She's always served. She's always been that way," he said.

Mollie Quick was a hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy. She died May 12, 2024, on her way home to Waukee.

Her parents still have the letters she wrote them while she was in boot camp. They also still have notes she would leave them.

"She'd always leave them some place. In the morning I'd pull out my computer and open it up and there'd be a little Post-it note in there," Molly Quick said. "It was just a little something like, 'You look pretty today,' or 'I miss you already,' or 'I hope you have a great day.'"

After her death, their Waukee neighborhood came together to change their porch lights to red, white, blue and pink, her favorite color, to remember Mollie.

According to her obituary, Mollie enjoyed reading, music and doing anything outdoors. She was passionate about helping animals and spent time volunteering at AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport.

Instead of flowers, her family asks for donations to be made to AHeinz57 in Mollie's name.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Waukee native, US Navy corpsman Mollie Quick killed in car crash