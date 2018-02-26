Bright eyes rule at Milan Fashion Week

A model presents a creation by Marni during the women's Fall/Winter 2018/2019 collection fashion show in Milan, on February 25, 2018.

It was all about the eyes in Milan this weekend, with the city's Autumn/Winter 2018 shows offering up a multitude of colorful makeup options, from classic winged eyeliner to flashes of neon.

Salvatore Ferragamo

A dash of electric blue liner added a jazzy flash of color to the utilitarian tailored looks on show at Salvatore Ferragamo. Spiky bangs and a nude lip kept the focus on the eyes.

Ermanno Scervino

Ermanno Scervino eschewed bright colors in favor of a classic winged eyeliner look that was slightly smudged for a modern element. A matte complexion and coral lip kept things fresh.

Marni

Marni went all out for AW18, sending its models down the catwalk sporting myriad vibrant eyeshadow shades, from hot pink to lime green. The shadow was buffed into the lids for a soft, washy look, and teamed with a nude lip and tousled hair.

Tommy Hilfiger

Sleek hair, glossy complexions and a flash of metallic color at the inner corners of the eyes was all it took to create the chic, modern catwalk beauty look at Tommy Hilfiger.

Emporio Armani

Emporio Armani got creative with a smudgy, shimmery eyeshadow look that incorporated greens, silvers and gunmetal greys. Coral lipstick provided contrast, while the tangled locks kept things low key.