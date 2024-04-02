Briggs' mailbag: Wait, there's a Democrat running for Indiana governor?

I'm back from vacation, where I learned an important lesson: Never spend your child's spring break in a popular destination.

I visited Gatlinburg, Tennessee, along with the rest of spring breaking America, where large crowds met me everywhere from nature trails to Taco Bell. I had a particularly jarring experience at a grocery store, which transported me back to the post-apocalyptic empty shelves of four years ago.

In the future, my family will only go to boring places for spring break. Sorry, kids.

Patti: There is a very capable person running for governor of Indiana — Jennifer McCormick — but I rarely see any press about her. Why is that?

McCormick is the Democratic candidate for governor. She has received some media attention, but, to your point, nowhere near as much as the Republican candidates. I've only mentioned her in passing, if at all, so I can speak to my own reasons for ignoring her.

First of all, the Indiana primary elections are May 7 and McCormick doesn't have a Democratic challenger, so there just isn't much to talk about. Meanwhile, the Republican primary includes four plausible contenders for governor (five, I suppose, if you want to count Curtis Hill).

Indiana's rightward lean means that whoever wins the Republican primary is probably going to be governor. That makes it especially important to scrutinize the Republican candidates ahead of, in all likelihood, the most consequential election Hoosiers will participate in this year.

McCormick could win in November. Anything is possible. But, so far, she hasn't made an especially strong case for herself.

McCormick is a former Republican who won a statewide election in 2016 to become superintendent of public instruction. In theory, that should make her about as well suited as any Democrat could be to win in Indiana. But her path from Republican to Democrat seems to be some combination of personal and opportunistic.

McCormick fell out of favor with Republicans while serving as state superintendent. The Republican-controlled legislature, along with Gov. Eric Holcomb, eliminated the elected position. Then McCormick switched sides to become a Democrat after her term ended in 2021 and strongly hinted she would run for governor.

Former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick leads chants during a protest gathering of teachers from across the state on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.

Since then, McCormick has been saying vaguely Democratic things (she opposes the state's near-total abortion ban, for example), but she has yet to root her party switch in a strong governing philosophy. I'm still struck by her January 2023 interview with Adam Wren's Importantville newsletter, where McCormick said she couldn't remember the first presidential candidate she voted for or whether she voted for George W. Bush (but she did say she voted for Barack Obama).

It's unfair to judge a whole candidacy based on responses to some peripheral questions over a year ago, but also those were easy questions and her responses suggest she either hasn't thought deeply about government in the past or she's straining to make her political journey sound acceptable to voters or consultants.

Fortunately for McCormick, the general election campaign will begin next month. She'll start to get more media attention and another chance to introduce herself.

Carl Scott: Doesn’t it seem like every time someone doesn’t do what the Republicans want, they change the law? A few years ago, they weren’t pleased with their own state superintendent of public instruction, so they changed the law so it was an appointed position. When Indianapolis leaders make decisions for Indianapolis, the Republicans try to usurp their authority. And the latest is the public access counselor, who didn’t always give the opinions they wanted, so they have passed a law to try to make sure that person also adheres to their likings and opinions.

I've been critical of state intervention into local matters. For example, the state should not legislate how many traffic lanes Indianapolis can keep on city streets or whether cars can turn on red lights — two issues that sucked up attention during this year's legislative session.

Indianapolis voters elect a mayor and council to make those decisions — and last year's election results suggest voters are content with how the city is handling public works.

That said, I think the broader premise of this question is flawed. The point of running for office is to govern. It is appropriate for elected officials to govern as voters have empowered them to do.

If the legislature and governor disapprove of how Indiana's top education official is performing, it makes sense to rein in the position and make it a gubernatorial appointment, which is what they did. The public access counselor is another state government job, and Republicans can alter the position as they see fit, regardless of how journalists (like me) feel about it.

Indiana statehouse journalist: Lawmakers are making it harder to know what government is up to

What you're observing is not unique to Republicans. If McCormick and her fellow Democrats magically rode some blue waves and took over Indiana, you'd see a rapid shift in the direction of state government.

Democrats would move the state in a more progressive direction, affecting people in small towns who don't share their values. They'd also look for ways to minimize the roles of lingering Republicans (like Secretary of State Diego Morales). When parties control multiple branches of government, they get to run things.

I'm not saying that makes for great policymaking. The inevitable risk to wielding power is veering out of step with voters. It's Democrats' jobs to point out when Republicans fail to act in the best interests of constituents (like with the public access counselor law) and to explain how they would govern better.

Walter Aldorisio: Why does your newspaper focus so much on Hamilton County?

I've received several versions of this question (sometimes calling out Carmel, specifically), but haven't included it until now because the answer is kind of obvious.

Hamilton County is, numerically speaking, the fastest-growing county in Indiana. It's a magnet for people, employers and even professional sports teams. It also happens to border Indianapolis. It seems like a place worth talking about!

