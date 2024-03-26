Briggs' mailbag: I love career politicians, and you should too

It's spring break week for Indianapolis Public Schools, and I'm road-tripping it in a minivan. But the mailbag doesn't brake for spring.

Let's get to the questions.

Ron Stanhouse: Can we please have more discussion about political term limits? IMO, all the Congress members would likely be more focused on issues than politics and their money trough.

One of my unpopular opinions is that it's good to have career politicians in elected office.

Just how unpopular is that view? A Pew Research Center survey last year found that 87% of adults support limiting the number of terms members of Congress can serve.

That's why you see this issue constantly come up in political campaigns. For example, state Rep. Chuck Goodrich, a Republican running in Indiana's 5th District primary against Rep. Victoria Spartz, recently bragged about signing a term limits pledge, adding, "It's time to break the grip of career politicians & ensure elected officials serve the people, not their own interests!"

That's completely wrong.

A 2006 National Conference of State Legislatures report looked at states with legislative term limits and concluded "high turnover and relative inexperience create a steep learning curve for committee chairs and members, who are often less knowledgeable than their predecessors," which "can result in increased influence by staff, bureaucrats and lobbyists."

Essentially, term limits take power from the career politicians and hand it over to people who are less accountable to the public. But that's not all. The career politicians don't even stop being career politicians!

"Rather than returning to their previous careers or private sector jobs," the report notes, "long-serving members in term-limited states are likely to run for other elective office, particularly for the upper chamber or a local office."

Many of those who don't run for other offices will slide into lobbying, where they'll retain much of their power — but little scrutiny.

Much like term limits, it's popular to say the government should run like a business. I can't think of any other economic sector where you'd find strong agreement for the statement, "The more experience you have, the worse you must be at your job." We have a lot of job openings at IndyStar and I can assure you no one is running around yelling, "Find me some journalism outsiders!"

Now, if you're a news critic, you might think that sounds like a great idea — and it is beneficial for organizations to draw from a wide range of knowledge, skills and experiences. But, in general, a professional body is most effective when there's a solid base of people who know what they're doing. Representing constituents at the state or federal level is, above all else, a job.

The longer lawmakers serve in those jobs, the more they can learn how to navigate complex webs of rules and systems. They can also gain policy expertise, which is helpful for creating laws affecting virtually every part of people's lives. They can develop relationships to help advance their goals.

All of those things take experience, which lawmakers can leverage to offset the influence of more powerful executive branches, as we often see in Indiana (for better or worse).

Obviously, some elected officials don't deserve to stay in office forever. The ills attributed to unlimited elected terms can more appropriately be linked to partisan gerrymandering, which creates safe spaces for ineffective, lazy and corrupt officials to win election after election. Yes, term limits would eventually knock those people out. So would competitive elections.

If you want someone who can bring federal and state money to your district and improve your community, you're probably looking for a career politician.

How far does Purdue go? Did Indiana State get robbed?

I fell out of touch with college sports in the course of becoming a husband and father, so I don't even fill out brackets anymore and have no opinion on Purdue. I will say, it sure seems like Indiana State had an airtight case for getting into the NCAA Tournament.

John M. Jaffe Sr.: Are you at least partially subsidized by any branch or affiliate of the Democratic Party?

I'll take John's trolling question as an opportunity to confess my own weak political ties. To state the obvious, though, IndyStar is not in any way affiliated with a political party.

On a personal level, I registered as a Democrat in 2008 for the sole purpose of voting in New York primaries, which I never actually did. I've voted in Republican primaries in Michigan and both Republican and Democratic primaries in Indiana.

My one flagrant political act is, in my early 20s, I donated money to MoveOn PAC in exchange for Dave Matthews Band tickets even though the executive editor at the newspaper I interned at explicitly banned us from doing so. DMB meant that much to me at the time. Judge me as you see fit.

Brad Chambers complains about "runaway property taxes." What is his plan to address those taxes? With property tax caps in place, I think Indiana's property taxes are reasonable.

Chambers' website says he will "propose extending property tax relief." He elaborated a bit last week, saying he wants to curb big tax increases on elderly and veteran homeowners, as well as simplify the assessment formula.

Can we have an honest discussion about anti-work-from-home companies? It's about office leases and control.

I think the control part is partly right. There's a generation of management that prefers in-office work and doesn't trust employees to be on their own, even though evidence suggests people produce work at about the same rate outside the office.

The problem with having an "honest discussion" is there are so many facets to it: corporate culture, employees' work-life balance, real estate costs, maximizing employers' talent pool and civic engagement that only comes with having a physical presence.

The discussion is easy. Finding solutions that work for everyone is not.

