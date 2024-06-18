Briggs: Indianapolis is not banning cars. Let's get real about street safety.

The best public transportation system in America is buckling under financial stress, because New York Democrats won't use their political power to fund it.

Given New York's troubles, it's reasonable to ask: What hope does Indianapolis have?

The collapse of New York's congestion pricing scheme this month sent shudders down the spines of transit enthusiasts. New York had been set to start charging motorists up to $15 to drive into Manhattan. The goal was twofold: reduce vehicular traffic in the city and produce $1 billion a year for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the agency that runs the city's subways, buses and commuter rails.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tabled the fee just weeks before it was set to begin, sparking panic over how the MTA will pay for urgent capital investments. Congestion pricing was unpopular among car commuters and delivery drivers outside Manhattan, obviously, but research has shown that when cities implement it, people like it over time. New York would have been first in the U.S. to try congestion pricing, and many transit advocates in other cities viewed it as the next major policy frontier.

But Hochul, a Democrat, caved under pressure.

It's notable that New York City is governed by Democrats in a state also governed by Democrats. If there's any place in America where elected officials should have the political capital to stick it to motorists for the sake of robust mass transit, it's New York.

Hochul's retreat is a wake-up call for anyone dreaming of a car-free utopia in other cities, especially Indianapolis. Nothing remotely close to that is ever going to happen here. The pro-transit side should recalibrate priorities and set achievable goals.

I love transit!

Let me put my cards on the table. My personal views and preferred lifestyle are more aligned with transit activists than car lovers.

I've lived car-free in New York (obviously), Detroit and Baltimore. I've shared a car with my wife in Madison, Wisconsin, Milwaukee and here in Indianapolis. I use public transit when I travel, including in cities where most people wouldn't think of it, such as Phoenix. I'm taking a break in the middle of writing this column so I can walk to Indy Cycle Specialist in Irvington and pick up my bike.

All that to say, in the context of American politics, I sit far to the left on transportation issues. I want fewer cars, narrower streets and more buses and bikes. But unlike when I lived in New York, I'm middle aged and have two young children and I'm tired all the time. I want to live in a place like Indianapolis, where I have the benefits of a big city and also can easily get around by car.

Yet, the transit debate in Indianapolis has shifted so much that I often find myself well right of center.

"A car-based city simply does not work in 2024 and will continue to cost more than we can pay moving forward," Jesse Brown, a City-County Council Democrat, told me on Twitter/X when I brought up this debate. "You're assuming that because something exists, it is eternal and intrinsic."

I think it's safe to say Indianapolis will be a car-based city for the foreseeable future. Democrats can argue otherwise at their own electoral peril.

The majority of Indianapolis residents enjoy having cars. Marion County has more households with three cars (43,000) than zero cars (35,000), per U.S. Census Bureau data. Many people oppose any policy (like no-turn-on-red or two-way conversions) that enhances street safety. People freak out even if you suggest curtailing the city's over-abundance of parking.

Motor vehicles are eternal and intrinsic to Indianapolis. The city is too sprawling and sparsely populated for comprehensive and efficient mass transit. We should discuss transportation policy accordingly.

Let's get real about transportation

Indianapolis is banned by state law from building light rail. It spent more than a decade of political capital with the Indiana General Assembly just to build three fast(ish) bus lines with dedicated lanes and, even then, poor Democratic state Rep. Blake Johnson had to cry in a committee meeting earlier this year as Indianapolis begged to keep the project.

Sadly, that's about as good as it gets for Indianapolis, a moderately blue city in a red state. The city's legislative victory to keep the Blue Line project is likely the summit of transit policy for the foreseeable future. There are no more big projects coming. All the city can do is focus on incremental improvements.

The City-County Council is working on a Vision Zero proposal, which would examine every element of planning through the lens of eliminating traffic crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists. That includes adding features such as better bike lanes and crosswalks.

Vision Zero could very well become Indianapolis' modest version of New York's congestion pricing fight, a worthy idea that is going to face political headwinds as it evolves. Every suggested change — remember the tactical urbanism barriers that narrowed lanes on 10th Street? — is going to provoke outrage from residents who view safer streets as threats to commute times.

The Community Heights Neighborhood Organization has done a wonderful job of explaining to east-side residents how those detested barriers made them safer. That kind of advocacy can bolster decision makers against criticism from the fast-cars crowd and lead to results, even if they're painfully slow.

Some street safety advocates have adopted the police union messaging style of perpetual outrage and despair. That daily drip of do-something might be cathartic, but over time, it also causes people to tune you out.

It is true that Indianapolis is experiencing unacceptable levels of pedestrian and cyclist deaths. Bemoaning car culture isn't going to change that. Indianapolis will never charge people $15 for driving into the central business district, much less ban cars, as some people call for with straight faces.

Improving transportation in Indianapolis means accepting the city for what it is, and thinking realistically about what it might become.

Contact James Briggs at 317-444-4732 or james.briggs@indystar.com. Follow him on X and Threads at @JamesEBriggs.

