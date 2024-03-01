Briggs: The Blue Line lives. Here are 5 takeaways.

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston really does own the Blue Line — and, today, everyone is praising him for saving it.

It will take some time to fully understand what Huston's brokered compromise means. For now, here are five reactions to the Blue Line news.

Public transit won

The Blue Line is not going to be everything IndyGo hoped for — namely, there won't be bus-only lanes spanning the length of Washington Street — but the project finally appears almost certain to get built. That's a huge win for Indianapolis public transit.

The Blue Line will connect Cumberland to Indianapolis International Airport, mostly along Washington Street, which is IndyGo's most traveled route after the Red Line. Indianapolis could not have claimed to offer legitimate mass transit without upgrading service along this corridor. It's the linchpin to the entire BRT system.

It's going to be the most useful transit line for visitors and it's going to improve service for residents, opening up easier transit throughout the city by making transfers more seamless.

The latest fight over bus rapid transit in Indianapolis has revolved around bus-only lanes.

For example, if you live in Irvington, like I do, you'll be able to take the Blue Line downtown, transfer to the Red Line and get to, say, Broad Ripple in a relatively reasonable amount of time. People in other cities enjoy transit options like that. Now, it appears, we will, too.

Losing the Blue Line would have left the entire BRT as little more than a sad failure. There's still a chance the system won't succeed. But at least it has a chance now.

Politics is boring and hard

I've received plenty of ridicule since writing that Indianapolis Democrats do some of their best work in back rooms, so it seems worth noting that the Blue Line-saving compromise happened in House Speaker Todd Huston's office.

I realize back-room deals evoke imagery of corrupt politicians taking envelopes of cash in exchange for favors. But the boring reality is that effective politics often happens behind the scenes when adversarial leaders build relationships, make trade-offs and find common ground.

Sometimes fighting means spending countless hours understanding people with different perspectives and figuring out how to meet them somewhere in the middle.

In this case, it has also meant that a massive cross-section of transit advocates worked together for more than a decade at the city and state levels to see this BRT project through. Their victories repeatedly brought more challenges and uncertainty. Until now. This, finally, is a conclusive win.

Blake Johnson can finally go to bed

I thought state Rep. Blake Johnson, D-Indianapolis, was a bit crazy in 2020 for leaving the City-County Council, where he could get things done in the majority, to join the House, where he'd spend all his time getting run over by Republicans.

It turned out worse than I expected. Saving the Blue Line became Johnson's Sisyphean task. He has worked so hard, for so long, with no end in sight, that even House Republicans tipped their caps to him during an emotional meeting Tuesday (right before they voted to push his boulder back down the hill).

State Rep. Blake Johnson, D-Indianapolis, has been a key Blue Line proponent in the Statehouse.

I often tell people who express disgust with politicians that, actually, most of them are at least trying to make things better. Johnson tries harder than most. He deserves a nap.

Aaron Freeman is not the devil

I don't understand why state Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, has spent so much time on the other side pushing bills that target IndyGo and the Blue Line. But I trust he's doing what he thinks is best.

His IndyGo skepticism is warranted. The Red Line project really did go poorly, IndyGo has made a lot of mistakes and Freeman is not evil for pointing those things out. The discourse surrounding Freeman, including theories that he's out to destroy transit because he's owned by auto dealers, has been deranged.

From left, Sen. Cyndi Carrasco (R, Indianapolis) chats with Sen. Aaron Freeman (R, Indianapolis) on Org Day, the ceremonial first day of the 2024 legislative session on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.

I wish Freeman would let Indianapolis decide how to handle its public works, and I think he's been wrong to try to micromanage a transit project that garnered immense bipartisan support at every turn.

Nonetheless, I'm glad Freeman seems happy with the compromise and everyone can move on.

IndyGo could have gotten here sooner

IndyGo, the Indianapolis transit agency, has always seemed squishy on the stakes of this debate in a way that rubs me the wrong way. IndyGo also, at times, has relied more on righteous indignation than facts to defend itself.

For example, IndyGo has long argued that federal grant programs, which are funding the Blue Line, left no room for compromise. That turned out to be false. IndyGo just compromised.

Maybe Freeman or other lawmakers wouldn't have accepted this same deal before now. Maybe it took Huston to broker a solution among stubborn actors.

Still, it seems like IndyGo could have budged before the issue came down to a standoff in the waning moments of the legislative session. Going back even further, IndyGo also could have built the Blue Line first given its importance.

Anyway, there will be plenty of time to get mad at IndyGo in the years ahead. For now, we should root for IndyGo to make the most of a transit project that has already been much harder than it should have been.

