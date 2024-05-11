Briel's BBQ pop-up owner charged in connection to death of dependent person

The owner of local pop-up Briel's BBQ has been charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter and first-degree criminal mistreatment for a person in his care in August 2022.

Trebriel Larry, 29, pleaded not guilty at his March 6 arraignment in Polk County Circuit Court in the death of Robert Andrew Toscas, 57, on Aug. 10, 2022.

Trebriel "Briel" Larry of Briel's BBQ cooking up brisket, pork loin and sausage.

According to court documents and Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton, Toscas was a dependent person who was in Larry's care at the time of his death at Thrive Care Services in Monmouth. The records say Toscas was "unattended at a place for a period of time" that was likely to endanger his health and welfare.

It was not immediately clear how long Larry had been caring for Toscas.

According to business license filings with the Oregon Secretary of State's Office, Larry was the owner of Thrive Care Services and registered the business in 2018.

Larry told the Statesman Journal he had run group homes for disabled adults and children in Monmouth before opening his barbecue business. He played football at Western Oregon University and graduated in 2018.

Larry is being represented by Dallas attorney Andrew Bridge.

Bridge has requested pretrial discovery and preservation of evidence from the Polk County District Attorney's Office for the names of any witnesses, written or recorded statements made by Larry or experts related to the case, as well as any documents or photographs belonging to Larry and any reports or records from any investigative or law enforcement agency that prosecutors plan to use as evidence, according to court documents.

In an email to the Statesman Journal, Bridge wrote "this matter is currently pending before the court, and it is our policy not to comment on any ongoing litigation."

Larry is scheduled to appear next in court for a hearing at 8:30 a.m. on June 5.

Em Chan covers food and dining at the Statesman Journal. You can reach her atechan@gannett.com and follow her on X @catchuptoemily.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Briel's BBQ owner charged in connection to death of dependent person