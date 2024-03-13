Briefs for Wednesday March 13

Mar. 13—Gardner Center rededication ceremony March 18

PRINCETON — The public is invited to attend a rededication ceremony March 18 at the Mercer County Gardner Center at 241 Mercer Springs Road near Princeton. The ceremony will be from 11 am. to 2 p.m.

Mercer County Commission President Bill Archer said the Gardner Center will be rededicated to the late President John F. Kennedy.

To reach the Gardner Center, take Interstate 77 to Exit 14 and follow signs to the Gardner Center.

Air Force Gaming vs. Concord Esports March 23

ATHENS — Concord Esports will compete with Air Force Gaming on March 23 beginning at 12 p.m. in the Concord Esports Arena located in Room 304 of the Rahall Technology Center. The event will include Rocket League, League of Legends, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, followed by an awards ceremony.

Air Force Gaming is the official gaming program and competition hub for the United States Air Force and Space Force, designed as an initiative to help Airmen and Guardians of all ages, ranks, and backgrounds find common ground through video games, while also promoting mental acuity, fine motor coordination, and competitive excellence.

"Jonathan Rose, Concord's Esports Marketing & Brand Director, is the one who was able to make this event happen by reaching out and working with the local Air Force recruiters in Beckley," said Austin Clay, Concord's Esports Director. "I am honored that the Air Force agreed to play us in this showcase event. Matches will be close and this will go the distance as the Air Force Gaming team that is coming out is equal to what we have. With that being said I am ready for some of the most hyped and intense matches that anyone in Southern West Virginia will get to see. I can't wait to see how our teams match up against them, and what the in-person environment is going to be like in our Esports Arena."

Mercy Seat Missionary Baptist Church program April 7

The Pastor's Aid Mission of Mercy Seat Baptist Church at 35237 Coal Heritage Road in Kyle will have a program titled "Churches Got Talent" at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7.

Participants from more than 10 area churches will be showing how they praise God in song and dance. Local congregations are invited to attend and dinner will be served.

Upward Bound students participate in leadership conference

ATHENS — The Concord University Upward Bound Program selected 18 students to participate in the 23rd Annual West Virginia TRIO Annual Student Leadership Conference, held on March 2 in Sutton, W.Va.

The conference is a premier event that contributes to students' professional and personal development as they aspire to acquire the essential skills and motivation to promote educational success. These students also used this opportunity to network with other TRIO Upward Bound students from all across West Virginia with similar backgrounds.

The Federal TRIO Programs (TRIO) are Federal outreach and student services programs designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds. TRIO includes eight programs targeted to serve and assist low-income individuals, first-generation college students, and individuals with disabilities to progress through the academic pipeline from middle school to post-baccalaureate programs. TRIO also includes a training program for directors and staff of TRIO projects.

Upward Bound is a federally-funded TRIO student support program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education. The program focuses on academic progression, retention, and increased high school graduation rates while emphasizing post-secondary education. The program is funded to serve 150 students in five surrounding counties: Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe and Summers.

Of the 18 students who participated in the conference, two were presented with the Dr. Anne Crum Student Leadership Award Scholarship, Stephanie Rice and Nathan Tickle.

The TRIO Association awarded these students a medallion and a $100 scholarship for their outstanding academic and leadership achievements. The Dr. Anne Crum Scholarship is awarded to students who demonstrate exceptional potential and academic promise on their quest to higher education. The scholarship is in honor of Dr. Anne Crum who was the Director of the Davis & Elkins College Upward Bound Programs until her battle with cancer ended in 1999.

Stephanie Rice is a Junior at Greenbrier West High School who plans to attend Concord University to work toward her goal of becoming a math teacher. Nathan, a Senior at Summers County High School, has been accepted into Concord University for Fall 2024 with the intent of earning a business degree. Stephanie and Nathan possess a strong commitment to their education, a desire for self-development, and a willingness to serve others. The Concord University Upward Bound Program is honored to showcase two phenomenal students.

More than 40,000 potholes patched, DOH says

Since Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced Operation R.I.P. Potholes on Tuesday, January 30, WVDOH road crews have patched 40,328 potholes along 4,512 miles of road, officials said Tuesday.

Justice and the WVDOH have been taking advantage of unseasonably warm weather to get a head start on the spring pothole patching season. As crews are out patching, they are finding that some stretches of road may have numerous potholes to patch, while some stretches may have none.

Roads scheduled to be milled and filled on Wednesday, March 13, include:

— US 219, Monroe County.

— WV 161, McDowell County.

— Elgood Road, Mercer County.

