Briefs filed to appeals court in Lily Peters case

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Briefs in the Lily Peters murder case have been filed to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, which will determine whether the defendant remains in adult court or if the matter will revert to a juvenile proceeding.

C. P.-B., who turned 16 in March, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault. The teen, who has been held in the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire on a $1 million cash bond since his arrest, is accused of killing Peters on April 24, 2022, in Chippewa Falls. Her body was discovered the next morning.

Attorneys for the teen have sought a reverse waiver, which would move the case to juvenile court. The motion was denied, but the Court of Appeals agreed in February to review the ruling.

Defense attorney Michael Cohen filed a 35-page brief last week, arguing the circuit court was wrong in concluding the case should be tried in adult court.

“The Circuit Court erred when it denied C.T.P.-B.’s Petition for reverse waiver,” Cohen wrote. “The Circuit Court correctly found that he could not receive adequate treatment in the criminal justice system and that retaining jurisdiction in adult court is not necessary to deter him or other juveniles, but the Circuit Court erred in finding that transferring jurisdiction would depreciate the seriousness of the offense. The uncontroverted evidence presented by C.T.P.-B. clearly establishes that reverse waiver would not depreciate the seriousness of the offense. This Court should find that C.T.P.-B. met his burden, reverse the Circuit Court, and order that C.T.P.-B. be reverse waived into the juvenile court system.”

Cohen contends a lengthy prison sentence isn’t warranted as a deterrent to others.

“In this case, putting C.T.P.-B. in adult prison for life is not necessary. It will not motivate change or cause change. It is only punishment for the sake of punishment, which is not what the law permits for juveniles,” Cohen wrote. “There is no evidence that imposing this harsh outcome upon C.T.P.-B. will in any way deter others. We may hope, or wish that it does, but in reality, it will not change others’ behavior.”

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Assistant AG John Flynn submitted a 25-page response Monday, arguing that the circuit court “properly exercised its discretion when it denied C.T.P.-B.’s petition for reverse waiver.”

“The circuit court here examined the relevant facts to determine the seriousness of the offense, applied the correct legal standard, and reached a reasonable conclusion,” the state’s brief reads. “The circuit court listed out the relevant facts about C.T.P.-B.’s conduct in this case. This includes the number and severity of victim’s injuries and the severity of her cause of death. C.T.P.-B., intending to murder and sexually assault the victim, convinced her to go down a trail with him. The court found that C.T.P.-B. ‘admitted that the physical assault of the young victim was vicious and brutal in nature, involving punching the victim, knocking the victim down and hitting the victim with a stick.’”

The attorney general’s office also challenged a claim that keeping the case in adult court is about retribution.

“Finally, C.T.P.-B. claims, without legal authority or record cites, that retaining adult jurisdiction would only serve retribution,” the AG’s office wrote. “Without a record citation, this is merely his opinion, and without a legal citation for why this matters, this argument is undeveloped, and this Court should not address it.”

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said Monday he guesses the Court of Appeals will announce its decision in about four weeks, though he stressed that is a guess.

The reverse waiver hearing was held last August. Judge Steven Gibbs ruled on Jan. 22 that the case would remain in adult court, rejecting the defense’s petition. In his ruling, Gibbs said allowing the teen the ability to walk free when he turns 25 depreciates the seriousness of the offense.

“The court disagrees that a possible 10-year confinement in the juvenile system, registering as a sex offender and that the defendant would be vulnerable to the adult system would be punishment enough for the defendant,” Gibbs wrote in his ruling.

Cohen then filed his appeal, asking the higher court to reconsider the reverse waiver ruling.

No trial dates have been set. Gibbs had previously said he would not set any further court dates in the matter until the Court of Appeals decides.