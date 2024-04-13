The Briefing: A Republic retirement home investigation led to a new reform law
The Briefing: After a Republic investigation, a new law has passed that will reform assisted living care.
The Briefing: After a Republic investigation, a new law has passed that will reform assisted living care.
Cicadas are coming out in droves this spring. Here's what you need to know.
It has over 20,000 five-star reviewers, and some have even ditched pricier skin creams.
Getting your car detailed professionally can cost a lot of money. You can buy your own products and do it yourself and save time and money.
Keep up with all of the third round action at the Masters here with Yahoo Sports.
The Nuggets suddenly need some help if they want the No. 1 seed.
Here are 3 questions that were addressed by the IRS Special Agent report and 3 questions still to be answered.
This week Arizona reinstated a 160-year-old law that bans nearly all abortions in the state, joining dozens of other states where the procedure is banned or restricted. Here's what else you may have missed in abortion news this week.
What does Taylor Swift have in common with a group of improv comedians pretending to be wizards? Dropout's Dungeons & Dragons actual play show, Dimension 20, is getting pretty close to selling out a 19,000-seat venue just hours after ticket sales opened to the general public. When I was playing D&D in the early eighties, I would have never believed that there was a future where people would watch live D&D at Madison Square Garden.
Ippei Mizuhara allegedly stole $16 million to help pay for his gambling habit that included 19,000 illegal bets.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to dive into the how and why of the biggest news around the league this week. The trio start with the news of O.J. Simpson's passing and why it's hard to put a bow on his story and legacy. Rashee Rice has a warrant out for his arrest, and Charles thinks the league could be looking to issue a suspension. In other news, Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen received a massive contract extension, as the Jaguars are betting Allen can be a perennial DPOY candidate. Jori is writing a piece on WR draft prospect Xavier Worthy, who broke the 40-yard dash record, so the trio discuss the how the value of speed has changed among evaluators over the past few decades. Many call for GPS data to replace 40 testing, but the technology is not standardized among all schools, which presents the question of how the NFL will go about enforcing standardization of GPS tracking. The hosts finish out the show by getting to the bottom of some rumors circling around the 2024 NFL Draft by determining which to believe, and which are bologna. They discuss Drake Maye, Malik Nabers, JJ McCarthy, Jayden Daniels and Jim Harbaugh.
Samsung is building a smart ring, Apple might join in too, but neither are likely to succeed.
The RHONY alum says Bliss Bright Idea is 'amazing for hyperpigmentation' — save a sweet 30%.
There's no one standout pass rusher from this year's group, but plenty of styles for teams to pick from in the draft.
Banchero became an All-Star for the first time this season, but with the Magic in the playoffs, he has his sights set on bigger things.
The number of single adult women in the US is at its highest level ever — and for many of them, the risk of running out of money in retirement is a serious concern.
The league is investigating Jontay Porter over several betting irregularities in which player props on him all hit after he left games early.
Some major deals on board: a four-piece patio set for just $190, a bestselling robovac/mop for $250 off and an HP laptop for under $200.
No more contorting yourself in weird positions or potentially pulling a shoulder! Just use this baby and you're golden.
An injury law firm studied government road quality data, and found almost half of the roads in some Northeast states are of unacceptable quality.
Rashee Rice is facing eight charges in connection with the hit-and-run crash in Texas late last month.