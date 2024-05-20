IN BRIEF: Library closed for weekend

May 20—The Cooke County Library will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 24, and be closed all day on Saturday, May 25, and Monday, May 27, for the Memorial Day Holiday.

It will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, with regular hours. Patrons can still access eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines and music at https://cookecountylibrary. org.

Early voting runs next week

Early voting for the Cooke County Precinct 1 runoff between Republicans Dax West and Gary Hollowell runs May 20-24 at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex between 7 a.m.-7 p.m. in downtown Gainesville.

Go to https://www. co.cooke.tx.us/page/ cooke.Elections or call 940-668-5500, Option 8 for more information.

TxDOT forum on work schedule

Anyone interested in what TxDOT will be up to over the next few years will get two chances to review those plans this month.

TxDOT Public Information Officer Adele Lewis has announced online programs Thursday for the 2025-28 Rural Transportation Improvement Program (Rural TIP).

The purpose of this meeting is to provide information and receive comments on which transportation projects may be coming to Cooke and surrounding counties.

Residents should visit https://www. txdot.gov/proiects/ hearings-meetings/ wichita-falls/2024/20252028-rtip-051624.html Tuesday, May 28, at 11:59 a.m.

The Rural TIP includes all added capacity and regionally significant projects to be funded within a TxDOT District during the next four years, including those eligible for federal funding. As such, this meeting offers the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed priorities.

Contact Lewis at Adele.Lewis@TxDOT.Gov or 940 720-7728 for more information.

Gainesville Lions postpone golf tourney

Due to the condition of the course last weekend, the Gainesville Lions Club Tournament has been rescheduled to Saturday June 15.

Cost is $80 per player, or $320 per team. Four Golfer scramble format. Lunch, drinks and door prizes included in the entry fee. A hole-in-one on any par 3 will win a 2024 Chevrolet Crew Cab pickup truck.

Registration opens at 7 a.m. Scramble play begins at 8 a.m.

Contact Brian Pearson of the Gainesville Lions Club for more information at bkp1406@att. net or 940-634-1234.

Gainesville wants help with survey

The Gainesville Economic Development Corporation is working with the Texas Downtown Association to do an assessment of downtown and see how downtown can improve.

This is starting with an online survey that all downtown owners and employees are encouraged to take.

The survey is available at gainesvilletxedc.com with a link to the survey appearing as soon as you open the site, or you can go to the survey directly at surveymonkey.com/r/ FQ9529Q.