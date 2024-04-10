IN BRIEF: Health careers fair at NCTC

Apr. 10—North Central Texas College and Workforce Solutions Texoma are partnering together for a Health Science Career Fair. It will be held at NCTC Health Science Center Building 2400 on the Gainesville campus on Tuesday, April 16, from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Log into www.workintexas.com for more information.

Gainesville wants help with downtown survey

The Gainesville Economic Development Corporation is working with the Texas Downtown Association to do an assessment of downtown and see how downtown can improve. This is starting with an online survey that all downtown owners and employees are encouraged to take.

The survey is available at gainesvilletxedc.com with a link to the survey appearing as soon as you open the site, or you can go to the survey directly at surveymonkey.com/r/FQ9529Q.

The city council will be moving forward with the comprehensive planning process at its next meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at city hall at 200 S. Rusk St.

County attorney to speak to Cooke Co. Conservatives

Cooke County Attorney Ed Zielienski with brief the Cooke County Conservatives group Tuesday, April 16.

Zielienski, who is running unopposed for reelection, with speak and take questions at the meeting, set for 7 p.m. at the Fold of Grand Avenue Church in Gainesville. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Brian Bledsoe, President of the Texas Chapter of BLEXIT, a conservative group that targets black audiences, will also appear.

First Presbyterian continues with Book of John

Vivian Tomlinson will bring a message entitled "True Christians: Not Sinless, but Sinning Less." at First Presbyterian Church Sunday, April 14, at 10:30 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church is located at the corner of Denton and Church streets in downtown Gainesville.

Murder 76240 coming to State Theater

Sign-ups are available for VISTO's 14th annual Murder 76240 for this year.

This mystery night at Gainesville's State Theater is VISTO's main fundraiser for the year.

Sign-ups are available on the VISTO website at vistohelps.com/visto-events. The fee for April 18's teams is $250 and the fee for April 19's couples is $100.

For more information, contact VISTO at 940-668-6403.

USDA offering drought relief in Cooke, surrounding counties

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a natural disaster designation for Cooke and neighboring counties, due to recent drought conditions.

The designation allows the USDA and the Farm Services Agency (FSA) "to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans.

Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts," according to a USDA press release.

FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability. The application deadline is Nov. 25. Go to https://www.farmers.gov/protection-recovery/disaster-tool for more information.

Ribbon cutting next week for golf center

The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce (GACC) is heading outdoors for their upcoming ribbon cutting to officially welcome The Range of Gainesville. The GACC encourages everyone to come out and enjoy the fun of the celebration, as well as the fun waiting to be had at The Range of Gainesville.

The Range of Gainesville offers experienced golfers a place to warm up, school teams a place to practice their skills and the community a place to relax and enjoy a day out with friends or family.

The ribbon cutting for The Range of Gainesville is scheduled for Friday, April 19, at 4:30 p.m. at their location, 4710 U.S. 82 in Gainesville. This event is free to attend and open to the public.

Tickets available for Cooke Co. arts show

Take in Cooke County's music, art, food and more at "Sights and Sounds" Scholarship fundraiser Friday, April 12.

Tickets are now on sale for the Cooke County Arts Council event, set for the First State Bank Center for Performing Arts at North Central Texas College in Gainesville. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and children at the door, or they can be purchased in advance from Kevin & Susan Beall Insurance Agency, 326 E California St. in Gainesville. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville Area Visual Arts (GAVA) members will display their work and meet the artists while enjoying light hors d'oeuvres and libations.

The North Texas Chorale, directed by Clint Kelley, will present A Little Jazz Mass. Two very diverse traditions — the Latin mass and the jazz idiom — are brought together by composer Bob Chilcott.

The Butterfield Stage Players will preview of the summer musical, Legally Blonde, directed by Drake Jackson. He started out at Butterfield Stage Players while in middle school doing youth theater classes, then continued to perform in numerous shows there.

The Dolce Canto Children's Chorus of Cooke County, directed by Susan Beall, will perform around the theme "Sing a Rainbow," conveyingoptimism and aspiration fitting for the spring season.

After the intermission, the 20-piece Gainesville Swing Orchestra led by Grammy-nominated Dave Alexander will take the stage. The band brings together percussion, horn, saxophones, and more.

For more information, visit www.cookecountyartscouncil.org or find the council's Facebook page.

Stanford House raffle tickets on sale

Stanford House Center for Active Seniors has begun selling tickets for this year's Lots of Luck cash raffle. Ticket cost is $50 for a chance to win three prizes of $5,000, $2,000 and $1,000. A limited amount of tickets will be available for purchase.

The winning tickets will be drawn at noon on May 28, 2024. Winner need not be present. Proceeds will benefit programs offered by Stanford House, including activities and educational opportunities for active Seniors in Cooke County. All programs are offered free of charge.

For raffle tickets, contact Nancy Brannon 940-668-1452 or Henry Koehler 303-988-8191.