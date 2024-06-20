IN BRIEF: First Presbyterian to look at history of the faith

Jun. 20—First Presbyterian Church in downtown Gainesville invites the public to "Armed and Dangerous....To Satan," based on Ephesians 6:10-20, Sunday, June 23.

A life-long student of ancient history, especially of the Roman Empire, Vivian Tomlinson will explore the rich imagery of the armor, both offensive and defensive, with which Christian soldiers are armed to face Satan and his troops.

The church is located at 401 S. Denton in Gainesville. For questions call 940-665-5153. All are welcome.

Chamber taking Depot Day signups

The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce (GACC) opened registration Monday for the 2024 37th Annual Depot Day event, set for the Famers Market in downtown Gainesville Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m.

Festivalgoers can anticipate a day filled with over 80 vendors of all varieties, local entertainment, a kid zone and an auto show with over 200 vehicles. Anyone wishing to sign-up as a vendor for the event can register online at www.gainesvillecofc.com.

Pre-registration is required and the deadline for entry is Monday, Sept. 30, by 5 pm. Registration form and event information may be found on the GACC website at www.gainesvillecofc.com.

Patriotic service at FBG

First Baptist Gainesville will present "God and Country" patriotic service Sunday, June 30. There will be only one service that day (no Sunday School) 10-11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The choir will present special music and the congregation will recognize service men and women. Pastor Jeff will bring the message.

IMPACT, FBG's Student Ministry, will meet all summer for middle and high schoolers. The group meets each Wednesday evening 6-8 p.m. in the Summit, 400 E. Broadway. A meal is provided each week. IMPACT consists of Bible study, games and worship led by Student Minister Travis Tudor Contact Travis at travis@belongfbg.com for further information.

FEMA help for renters

FEMA Individual Assistance is available to renters, including students, as well as homeowners in Cooke and surrounding counties with uninsured losses from the storms, tornadoes and flooding that began April 26.

FEMA grants can help pay for temporary housing. Renters may also qualify for financial help to replace essential personal property, medical and dental, transportation, childcare, moving and storage and other uninsured expenses.

Texans have several ways to apply for FEMA assistance:

§ Go online to disasterassistance.gov/.

§ Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

§ Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 any day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

§ Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For operating hours and addresses, go online to fema.gov/drc.

Gainesville wants help with downtown survey

The Gainesville Economic Development Corporation is working with the Texas Downtown Association to do an assessment of downtown and see how downtown can improve. This is starting with an online survey that all downtown owners and employees are encouraged to take.

The survey is available at gainesvilletxedc.com with a link to the survey appearing as soon as you open the site, or you can go to the survey directly at surveymonkey.com/r/FQ9529Q.

The city council will be moving forward with the comprehensive planning process at its next meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at city hall at 200 S. Rusk St.