After brief dip, heat and high temps to return to NYC this week

Temperatures in New York City briefly dropped Monday, ahead of more forecasted days of punishing heat and high temperatures.

The city saw a high of just over 80 degrees on Monday afternoon, with windy conditions on track to continue for a few more hours and a low in the 60s overnight. That came after four days in a row of temperatures above 90 degrees.

Even though New York ended its official heat emergency on Monday, the relief from the heat is poised to be brief as the mercury — and humidity — is set to surge again on Tuesday and Wednesday into the low-to-high 90s ahead of possible showers later on Wednesday and Thursday. The temperatures will be slightly lower in the suburbs.

The skies will clear up again afterward, with temperatures in the mid-80s or lower.

As the calendar flips to July, temperatures are expected to plummet to the mid-70s ahead of Independence Day and the long weekend.

Gov. Hochul warned Sunday that residents needed to prepare for additional heatwaves and storms.

“It is critical that New Yorkers in these impacted regions stay vigilant: monitor your local forecast, exercise extreme caution, and check in on friends, family and those most vulnerable,” shew said in a statement.

City officials said they’re monitoring the forecast in the interim.

“The city’s Heat Emergency Plan has been deactivated, however our surveillance, outreach, coordination, planning, strategy, response and consequence management continues as it does year-round regarding heat, even if we’re not at a heightened level of alert,” New York City emergency management spokesman Aries Dela Cruz said on social media.

While the heat had dissipated Monday, a high rip current risk was issued by the National Weather Service for all the city’s ocean beaches, prompting officials to encourage people to stay out of the water. Two teens who went missing in the water at Jacob Riis Park beach on Friday had not been found as of Monday afternoon.