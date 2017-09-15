Bridging the racial divide: One step forward or two steps back?

When Sen. Cory Booker, the Democrat from New Jersey, heard that his Republican colleague Tim Scott of South Carolina was meeting with President Trump to discuss racial issues in the wake of last month’s violence in Charlottesville, his initial reaction was: “God bless him for even trying.”

Like many in the African-American community, Senators Booker and Scott were both deeply offended by Mr. Trump’s statements casting blame on both sides for the tragic events that led to the death of one woman, and appearing to put white supremacists on an equal moral footing with those who oppose them. Mr. Scott, the only black Republican in the Senate – and a Trump supporter during the general election campaign – publicly accused the president of having compromised his “moral authority.”

So when Scott agreed to meet with Trump at the White House this week to talk through all this, Booker was admiring but not particularly hopeful. Still, he understood Scott’s motivation: “The more you know people who are different than you, the more that does ignite the capacity for empathy and compassion.”

It's true that personal connections have always been a powerful force in Washington. Friendships across the aisle can help pave the way for progress on some of the thorniest issues. For a president living in the White House “bubble,” having a diversity of voices around can be critical.

But in the current highly charged, whipsaw political environment, achieving a meaningful shift in perspective – or even dialogue – on an issue as sensitive and emotional as race seems harder than ever. Indeed, a CBS News poll last month showed that while 82 percent of Democrats disapproved of the president’s response to Charlottesville, 67 percent of Republicans approved of it. Likewise, when a Fox News poll asked if Trump “respects racial minorities,” 82 percent of Republicans said yes; 92 percent of Democrats said no.

That divide might help explain why Trump would – all in a matter of days – hold a much-publicized meeting with Scott, sign a joint resolution of Congress condemning the violence in Charlottesville and white supremacists in general, and then double down on his original comments that “both sides” were to blame. As a result, an opportunity for greater understanding appeared to lead instead to more controversy.

On Wednesday, Scott came away from his Oval Office meeting “encouraged” by the president’s “attentive” listening. He told reporters he believed the president “got” his point that there can be no equivalence between white supremacists, with their centuries-long history of horrific treatment of minorities in this country, and today’s “antifa” – the violent anti-fascists confronting hate groups.

But that sense of connection would prove short-lived, as Trump just a day later reiterated his original comments, saying there are “bad dudes on the other side.” Since Charlottesville, Trump told reporters Thursday, “A lot of people are saying – in fact a lot of people have actually written, ‘Gee Trump might have a point.’ I said, you got some very bad people on the other side also, which is true.”

“Rome wasn’t built in a day, and to expect the president’s rhetoric to change based on one 30-minute conversation is unrealistic,” Scott’s office responded in a statement. His spokesperson said the senator was still pleased with the president’s commitment to diversifying his staff and supporting the senator’s “Opportunity Act,” which seeks to help poor and minority communities.

SCOTT'S PERSPECTIVE

During his meeting with the president, Scott made a point of sharing his personal story. As he said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” last month, the president needs to have a “personal connection to the painful history of racism and bigotry in this country.”

Scott’s story is compelling. He and his siblings grew up poor in North Charleston, S.C., raised by a strong single mom who worked 16-hour days as a nurse’s assistant.

For a time, they lived with her parents in a tiny rental house on a dirt road. His grandfather, who never learned to read, picked cotton most of his life. When Scott drove him to vote for President Obama in 2008, he said he had tears in his eyes.