Bridging the Future: The Impact of Bridge Accelerator Program on the Paso del Norte region

As the director of New Mexico State University’s Arrowhead Center, I have been charged with leading our mission to foster economic opportunity by supporting innovators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses at every stage of their journey.

Amidst the dynamic landscape of business, manufacturing, and logistics companies in our region, the Bridge Accelerator program is poised to help reshape these industries throughout Southern New Mexico and West Texas. Since its inception in 2019, the Bridge Accelerator program has been at the forefront of modernizing Small and Midsize Enterprises (SMEs), aligning them with contemporary tools and trends, and forging crucial connections with the manufacturing sector in the borderland.

Founded through a collaborative effort between Technology Hub in Juarez and Pioneers 21 in El Paso, with pivotal support from industry giants like Microsoft TechSpark, Flo Networks, Tecma, and the Secretary of Innovation and Economic Development of the State of Chihuahua (SIDE) via Fundación Axcel, the Bridge Accelerator program has become a catalyst for growth and innovation in the region.

At Arrowhead, we understand the importance of bridging the gap between groundbreaking ideas and market-ready products. As workshop participants, the Arrowhead team has witnessed firsthand how the Bridge Accelerator program empowers SMEs to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape. Through a comprehensive 12-week curriculum of workshops, working groups, and panels, participants are equipped with the skills, resources, and connections they need to succeed.

The culmination of this journey is Demo Day, where participants showcase their businesses to industry leaders, potential buyers, investors, and program allies. It is on this stage that dreams are realized, partnerships are forged, and the seeds of innovation are sown.

One of the most exciting aspects of the Bridge Accelerator program is its emphasis on collaboration and partnership. By bringing together SMEs and the manufacturing industry, the program creates synergies that drive innovation and growth. Through initiatives like Microsoft TechSpark’s support, participants gain access to state-of-the-art technologies and resources, propelling them towards success in an increasingly digital world.

The Bridge Accelerator program provides a vital bridge between academia and industry, facilitating the transfer of knowledge and expertise from the classroom to the marketplace. As we look to the future, it is imperative that we continue to support initiatives like the Bridge Accelerator program. By investing in the growth and development of our local businesses, we not only strengthen the economic foundation of our community but also ensure that we remain competitive on a global scale.

The Arrowhead Center and the Bridge Accelerator share a common cause – to bridge the gap between innovation and industry for a more prosperous future for the Paso del Norte region.

I encourage businesses in Southern New Mexico to take advantage of this opportunity and apply to the new cohort of the Bridge Accelerator program by March 29. Businesses may apply online at tb-xl.com.

Kathy Hansen serves as Director of Arrowhead Center at New Mexico State University (NMSU) and CEO of Arrowhead Center, Inc., a non-profit corporation created to support the mission of NMSU.

