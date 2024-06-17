Bridgewater OKs Route 22 office demolition for this

BRIDGEWATER – A proposal to demolish an office building and construct a self-storage facility on Route 22 has been approved by the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The board approved Chimney Rock Self Storage's plans to build a three-story, 127,750-square-foot self-storage facility on a triangular lot with frontage on both westbound Route 22 and Donohue Road west of Vosseller Avenue.

The proposal was being heard by the Zoning Board of Adjustment because self-storage facilities are not permitted in the zone.

Steven Mlenak, attorney for Chimney Rock, said the developer "has done a good job listening" to concerns by both board members and neighborhood residents and revised the plans to reduce the number of bulk variances in half by 26 to 13.

Mlenak also said the stormwater management plan is "above the state and local requirements" and will improve drainage in the area. At previous meetings neighbors had expressed worries about drainage.

An architectural rendering of the proposed self-storage facility on Route 22 in Bridgewater west of Vosseller Avenue.

The only member of the public to speak against the plan was Rosalind Westlake, a lawyer representing Arthur Self-Storage of Green Brook and Branchburg, who called the proposal "inappropriate and "excessive overdevelopment."

Westlake also said that township approval would give Chimney Rock an "unfair competitive advantage."

Westlake also there were "substantial safety concerns" about traffic entering and exiting from Route 22 and she "challenged" the developer's argument about the slumping office space market in Bridgewater.

Board members in favor of the plan said it would "substantially improve" drainage in the area and would be a less intensive use of the property than medical offices.

Another board member said the office building is "delipidated" and "needs to be replaced."

"You went above and beyond what we asked for," said Board Member James Weideli.

Matthew Lang, co-founder and chief operating officer of Snapbox Self-Storage, previously told the Board his firm will manage the facility and chose the location because the area is "underserved" by self-storage facilities.

Lang said the 3.44-acre lot has "great visibility" and "good access" based on the drivetime of potential renters in the area.

Snapbox, he said, has 50 locations in 10 states and has been in business for 10 years. The company has nine locations in New Jersey with a 10th expected to open later this year.

Renters of the spaces, which could range in size from 25 to 200 square feet, would have access to the facility 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. The facility would employ two full-time workers who would be on site with overlapping hours Monday through Saturday.

Access to the building would be controlled through a keypad with a code given to renters, Lang said.

The average length of a rental is 14 to 16 months, he said.

The two full-time employees, while dealing with customers, would also perform security work and patrol the building. The facility would also have surveillance cameras and motion sensors, Lang said.

