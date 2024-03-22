When will Bridgewater decide on the new Starbucks proposed for Route 22

BRIDGEWATER – A decision whether to approve a drive-thru Starbucks on eastbound Route 22 next to the former Houlihan's will not be made until May at the earliest.

Bridgewater Realty II, owner of the property between Adamsville Road and Morgan Lane, will submit revised plans to the township in April including changes to the original plan made by members of the township Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Those changes include:

An extended drive-thru lane that can handle three to four more vehicles;

An electronic sign to indicate if the drive-thru lane is open or closed;

Dedicated left and right turn lanes to improve efficiency of he entrance from Route 22;

More sidewalks and crosswalks from the Starbucks to the proposed hotel on the property and to the former Houlihan's which is being renovated to become the Stone Tavern. No timeline has been set for the hotel construction;

Additional landscaping.

A use variance is required because a drive-thru restaurant is not permitted in the zone.

The proposed Starbucks will be 2,466 square feet with 30 interior and 40 exterior seats.

The Starbucks, which will have 20 to 25 employees, will be open 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

In 2019, the township granted approval to build a 121-room Home2 Suites by Hilton and a Goddard School. Status of the hotel project is uncertain.

Plans to build the Goddard School have been dropped and Starbucks wants to take its place.

At the May 14 meeting, Henry Kent-Smith, attorney for Bridgewater Realty II, said he will present testimony from a traffic engineer and a planner. The project engineer will also testify about revisions to the original plan.

Neighbors have expressed concerns about the plan, centering on traffic flow and access from Morgan Lane, lighting spillage and exhaust fumes from vehicles in the drive-thru.

