Bridgewater councilman likens Trump conviction to injustices against Black people

BRIDGEWATER – A township councilman used his time during the June 6 Township Council meeting agenda slot reserved for council reports to say the conviction of former President Donald Trump on charges of falsifying business records was a result of "political persecution."

Republican Councilman Filipe Pedroso also pointed out the hypocrisy of "The Left" that "celebrate the persecution of a Republican Presidential nominee out of personal animosity" but also condemn "dark moments in our history as egregious miscarriages of justice" when individuals, some of those who are Black, were "falsely accused and convicted by biased prosecutors, judges, and juries."

After Pedroso delivered his remarks, two residents came to the podium to say that his words were "inappropriate" for the township meeting.

The other councilmen, all Republicans, made no comment on Pedroso's remarks and during their council reports spoke about attending Memorial Day ceremonies, remembering veterans on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, praising the efforts of volunteer emergency responders, and attending Eagle Scout ceremonies.

Pedroso, an attorney, said the case about Trump "seems to be driven by political motives."

Bridgewater Councilman Filipe Pedroso

"The facts point to a partisan and biased judge, criminal charges crafted to target this specific defendant, and jury instructions designed to ensure a guilty verdict," Pedroso continued. "This trial has all the hallmarks of a corrupt process."

More: Donald Trump and Joe Biden are nearly tied nationally and in battleground states, new poll says

"No one is above the law, including President Donald J. Trump," the councilman said. "But fairness in the criminal process must be upheld for all."

Pedroso said those who "rejoice in a biased system delivering an unjust conviction, they undermine decades of progress toward equality and justice."

He referenced Anthony Ray Hinton, an Alabama man who spent three decades on Death Row after a murder conviction who was exonerated in 2015 "due to a corrupt criminal justice system."

"Criminal prosecution as a political tool can never be tolerated," he concluded.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Bridgewater NJ councilman likens Trump conviction to Black injustice