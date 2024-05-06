Bridgewater approves replacing fields 'in terrible, terrible shape'

BRIDGEWATER – The Township Council has approved the replacement of the artificial turf at two fields near the municipal complex on Commons Way at a total cost of $875,000.

The Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District will pay half the $423,835 cost of the turf replacement at one field while the township will shoulder the entire $451,684 cost of the other field. The township monies for both fields will come from the municipal Open Space Trust Fund.

"We're dealing with the safety of our children here," Councilman Howard Norgalis said at the May 2 meeting about one of the fields. "The field is in terrible, terrible shape."

"This field definitely needs attention," Council President Tim Ring said, adding that there is "no guarantee" that the field will pass its next inspection.

Councilman Allen Kurdyla said there would be a $125,000 savings if work on the fields is done at the same time. The project is scheduled for six to eight weeks in July and August before the beginning of the new school year.

Though he approved the work on one of the fields, Councilman Filipe Pedroso said he still had "a lot of questions" about the project.

"I don't have all the information I need," he said.

Pedroso said he needed more information on what it would cost to replace the synthetic turf with grass.

He also raised concerns about the potential health hazards of synthetic turf, citing a study that there are 306 chemicals in the turf and 197 of them are potentially carcinogenic.

He also said synthetic fields are not "very environmental" because they can't be recycled, and the material is manufactured in foreign countries.

Pedroso also referred to a study that found athletes suffer more injuries on synthetic turf.

He also said that grass fields may be "cheaper" in the long run "because we won't have to replace it every 10 years."

The annual cost of maintaining a grass field is $30,000, while the annual cost of maintaining a synthetic turf field is $10,000, he said, adding the synthetic field "could end up being more expensive for Bridgewater residents" over time.

But, he said, residents like the turf field. "I think it's a great use for the community," Pedroso said, adding synthetic turf has more days it is usable.

But, he concluded, "turf is not necessarily a great gift either."

Pedroso abstained from the vote approving the funds for the second field.

The contracts for both fields were awarded with the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey Cooperative Pricing System to Keystone Sports Construction of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

